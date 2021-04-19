Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Old National reports 1st quarter earnings of $86.8 million, or $0.52 per share

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q21 net income of $86.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.52. 
Adjusted1 net income of $86.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National's positive first quarter results were driven by record first-quarter commercial loan production, strong mortgage revenue and excellent credit quality," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "We also continue to work with our small business and non-profit clients who are affected by the pandemic to help them gain access to Paycheck Protection Program funds and also to complete the loan forgiveness process."

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income
  • Net income of $86.8 million
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.52
   
Net interest
income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $151.6 million compared to $164.6 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 2.94% compared to 3.26%
   





Operating
Performance









  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $90.6 million
  • Adjusted PPNR1 of $91.3 million, up 17.9% over first quarter of 2020
  • Noninterest expense of $117.7 million
  • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $115.0 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 55.57%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 54.25%
   



Loans and
Credit
Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $13,975.5 million compared to $13,849.7 million
                º       Total commercial loans increased $59.0 million, excluding the $181.1 million increase in PPP loans

  • First-quarter total commercial production of $718.0 million
  • Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $17.4 million
  • March 31 pipeline of $2.6 billion
  • Net recoveries of $5 thousand compared to net recoveries of $1.1 million
  • Non-performing loans of 1.13% of total loans compared to 1.20%
 


Return Profile
& Capital
  • Return on average common equity of 11.69%
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 18.88%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 18.79%
  • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
   

Notable Items
  • $1.5 million in ONB Way charges
  • $1.2 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported first quarter 2021 net income of $86.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

Included in the first quarter were pre-tax charges of $1.5 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $86.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong commercial production continues.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,975.5 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $125.8 million, or 3.6% annualized, when compared to the $13,849.7 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $1,124.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $943.0 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Excluding the $181.1 million increase in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans decreased $55.3 million, or 1.7% annualized.
  • Excluding PPP loans, total commercial and industrial loans increased $59.0 million, or 2.6% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $718.0 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.6 billion.
  • Consumer loans decreased $56.2 million to $1,579.0 million and residential mortgage loans decreased $45.1 million to $2,203.3 million.
  • Average total loans in the first quarter were $13,832.2 million, a decrease of $95.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the first quarter increased $117.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020.

DEPOSITS
Government stimulus actions continue to bolster deposit balances.

  • Period-end total deposits were $17,849.8 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $812.3 million, or 19.1% annualized, when compared to the $17,037.5 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Interest-bearing checking deposits increased $56.7 million to $4,933.8 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $457.4 million to $6,091.1 million at March 31, 2021 from $5,633.7 million at December 31, 2020.
  • On average, total deposits in the first quarter were $17,341.8 million, compared to $16,810.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Decrease in PPP fees negatively impact net interest income and margin; deposit and funding costs continue to decline.

  • Net interest income decreased to $148.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $161.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 32 basis points to 2.94% compared to 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • PPP interest and net fees combined were $12.6 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $22.6 million, or 26 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Accretion income was $4.7 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $5.4 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, accretion income was 2.3% of adjusted total revenue.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.9 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 2 basis points to 0.07% in the first quarter of 2021 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.11%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Old National recorded a provision recapture in the first quarter of 2021 of $17.4 million, compared to $1.1 million in provision recapture recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net recoveries in the first quarter were $5 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.12% at the end of the first quarter.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.13%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of March 31, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $45.9 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses stood at $114.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased due to lower capital markets income.

  • Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $56.7 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Capital markets income decreased $2.8 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Gains on sales of debt securities increased $1.8 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
First quarter expense discipline helped drive positive operating leverage1.

  • Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $117.7 million and included $1.5 million in ONB Way charges and $1.2 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter was $115.0 million, compared to the $128.8 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The first quarter efficiency ratio was 55.57%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.25%.
  • Adjusted operating leverage1 was +919 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the first quarter was $21.2 million, resulting in a 19.6% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $1.7 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the first quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.84% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.01%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.38% at the end of the first quarter compared to 8.64% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 78.3%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 1Q21 Adjustments4
 		    Adjusted 1Q21
Total Revenues (FTE) $ 208.3     $ (2.0 )   $ 206.3  
Less: Provision for Credit Losses 17.4         17.4  
Less: Noninterest Expenses (117.7 )   1.5     (116.2 )
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 108.0     $ (0.5 )   $ 107.5  
Income Taxes (21.2 )   0.1     (21.1 )
Net Income $ 86.8     $ (0.4 )   $ 86.4  
Average Shares Outstanding 165,707         165,707  
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.52     $     $ 0.52  

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 1Q21 4Q20
Net Interest Income $ 148.1   $ 161.1  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5   3.5  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 151.6   $ 164.6  
Average Earning Assets $ 20,601.7   $ 20,182.0  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.94 % 3.26 %


($ in millions) 1Q21 1Q20
Net Interest Income $ 148.1     $ 143.8  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.3  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 151.6     $ 147.1  
Add: Total Noninterest Income 56.7     57.5  
Less: Noninterest Expense 117.7     158.7  
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 90.6     $ 45.9  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (2.0 )   (5.2 )
Add: ONB Way Charges 1.5     31.2  
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.2     5.5  
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 91.3     $ 77.4  


($ in millions) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20
Noninterest Expense $ 117.7     $ 142.3     $ 158.7    
Less: ONB Way Charges (1.5 )   (3.6 )   (31.2 )  
Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 116.2     $ 138.7     $ 127.5    
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.2 )   (9.9 )   (5.5 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 115.0     $ 128.8     $ 122.0    
Less: Intangible Amortization (3.1 )   (3.3 )   (3.8 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 111.9     $ 125.5     $ 118.2    
Net Interest Income $ 148.1     $ 161.1     $ 143.8    
FTE Adjustment 3.5     3.5     3.3    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 151.6     $ 164.6     $ 147.1    
Total Noninterest Income 56.7     58.5     57.5    
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 208.3     $ 223.1     $ 204.6    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (2.0 )   (0.2 )   (5.2 )  
Less: Gain on Branch Actions     (0.1 )      
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 206.3     $ 222.8     $ 199.4    
Efficiency Ratio 55.57   % 62.37   % 77.71   %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 54.25   % 56.35   % 59.31   %
Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 2,762        
Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 919        

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 1Q21 4Q20
Net Income $ 86.8     $ 74.1    
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.3     2.4    
Tangible Net Income $ 89.1     $ 76.5    
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (1.5 )   (0.2 )  
Add: Gains/Losses on Branch Actions (net of tax7)     (0.1 )  
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 1.1     2.7    
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 88.7     $ 78.9    
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,970.0     2,932.6    
Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 )   (1,037.0 )  
Less: Average Intangibles (44.4 )   (47.5 )  
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,888.6     $ 1,848.1    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 18.88   % 16.57   %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 18.79   % 17.08   %

7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, April 19, 2021, to review first-quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from Noon Central Time on April 19 through May 3. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 9135118.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years.  Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; heightened regulatory and governmental oversight and scrutiny of Old National's business practices; current, pending or future government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC.  These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2021 2020 2020
Income Statement      
Net interest income $ 148,120       $ 161,079       $ 143,771  
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,500     3,517     3,323  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 151,620     164,596     147,094  
Provision for credit losses (17,356 )   (1,100 )   16,950  
Noninterest income 56,712     58,552     57,502  
Noninterest expense 117,740     142,318     158,744  
Net income 86,818     74,120     22,640  
       
       
Per Common Share Data      
Weighted average diluted shares 165,707     165,631     168,404  
Net income (diluted) $ 0.52       $ 0.44       $ 0.13  
Cash dividends 0.14     0.14     0.14  
Common dividend payout ratio (2) 26   % 31   % 108 %
Book value $ 17.98       $ 17.98       $ 17.10  
Stock price 19.34     16.56     13.19  
Tangible common book value (3) 11.47     11.43     10.48  
       
       
Performance Ratios      
Return on average assets 1.49   % 1.30   % 0.44 %
Return on average common equity 11.69   % 10.11   % 3.20 %
Return on tangible common equity (3) 18.77   % 16.20   % 5.89 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3) 18.88   % 16.57   % 5.86 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.94   % 3.26   % 3.31 %
Efficiency ratio (4) 55.57   % 62.37   % 77.71 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00   % (0.03 ) % 0.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.82   % 0.95   % 0.86 %
Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.13   % 1.20   % 1.16 %
       
       
Balance Sheet (EOP)      
Total loans $ 13,925,261   $ 13,786,479   $ 12,384,612
Total assets 23,744,451 22,960,622 20,741,141
Total deposits 17,849,755 17,037,453 14,305,362
Total borrowed funds 2,574,987 2,676,554 3,245,214
Total shareholders' equity 2,979,447 2,972,656 2,823,435
       
       
Capital Ratios (3)      
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):      
Tier 1 common equity 12.01   % 11.75   % 11.40 %
Tier 1 12.01   % 11.75   % 11.40 %
Total 12.84   % 12.69   % 12.28 %
Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.33   % 8.20   % 8.46 %
       
Total equity to assets (averages) 12.78   % 12.83   % 13.91 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.38   % 8.64   % 8.81 %
       
       
Nonfinancial Data      
Full-time equivalent employees 2,451 2,445 2,736
Banking centers 162 162 192
       
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
   March 31, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.      
(4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and
      noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles
      and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis             EOP - End of period actual balances


       
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2021 2020 2020
Interest income $ 159,237     $ 173,249     $ 167,999  
Less: interest expense 11,117     12,170     24,228  
Net interest income 148,120     161,079     143,771  
Provision for credit losses (17,356 )   (1,100 )   16,950  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 165,476     162,179     126,821  
       
Wealth management fees 9,708     9,259     8,884  
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,124     8,724     10,077  
Debit card and ATM fees 5,143     5,072     4,998  
Mortgage banking revenue 16,525     16,233     11,119  
Investment product fees 5,864     5,544     5,874  
Capital markets income 3,715     6,545     4,328  
Company-owned life insurance 2,714     3,153     3,080  
Other income 2,926     3,861     3,968  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 1,993     161     5,174  
Total noninterest income 56,712     58,552     57,502  
       
Salaries and employee benefits 68,117     78,001     79,173  
Occupancy 14,872     13,008     15,133  
Equipment 3,969     3,778     5,305  
Marketing 2,062     3,242     3,097  
Data processing 12,353     12,362     9,467  
Communication 2,878     2,396     2,798  
Professional fees 2,724     4,834     4,293  
FDIC assessment 1,607     1,780     1,609  
Amortization of intangibles 3,075     3,244     3,776  
Amortization of tax credit investments 1,202     9,871     5,515  
Other expense 4,881     9,802     28,578  
Total noninterest expense 117,740     142,318     158,744  
       
Income before income taxes 104,448     78,413     25,579  
Income tax expense 17,630     4,293     2,939  
Net income $ 86,818     $ 74,120     $ 22,640  
       
Diluted Earnings Per Share      
Net income $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 0.13  
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding      
Basic 164,997     164,799     167,748  
Diluted 165,707     165,631     168,404  
       
Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,676     165,367     165,109  
       


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020
Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 293,230     $ 307,967     $ 130,295  
Money market investments 10,217     13,537     9,349  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,602,423     852,196     530,904  
Mortgage-backed securities 3,385,339     3,339,098     3,210,000  
States and political subdivisions 1,467,804     1,492,162     1,302,395  
Other securities 440,810     458,639     497,709  
Total investments 6,896,376     6,142,095     5,541,008  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 50,281     63,250     54,209  
Loans:          
Commercial 4,068,896     3,956,422     3,046,579  
Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,074,135     5,946,512     5,283,464  
Consumer:          
Home equity 541,149     556,414     561,789  
Other consumer loans 1,037,804     1,078,709     1,164,929  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,721,984     11,538,057     10,056,761  
Residential real estate 2,203,277     2,248,422     2,327,851  
Total loans 13,925,261     13,786,479     12,384,612  
Total earning assets 21,175,365     20,313,328     18,119,473  
           
Allowance for credit losses (114,037 )   (131,388 )   (106,380 )
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks 154,330     268,208     203,533  
Premises and equipment, net 466,559     464,408     462,364  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,611     76,197     86,819  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,079,933     1,083,008     1,093,323  
Company-owned life insurance 456,782     456,110     450,148  
Other assets 450,908     430,751     431,861  
Total non-earning assets 2,683,123     2,778,682     2,728,048  
Total assets $ 23,744,451     $ 22,960,622     $ 20,741,141  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,091,054     $ 5,633,672     $ 4,058,559  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts 4,933,770     4,877,046     4,105,006  
Savings accounts 3,631,145     3,395,747     2,853,305  
Money market accounts 2,075,852     1,908,118     1,746,798  
Other time deposits 1,042,903     1,103,313     1,469,185  
Total core deposits 17,774,724     16,917,896     14,232,853  
Brokered deposits 75,031     119,557     72,509  
Total deposits 17,849,755     17,037,453     14,305,362  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 922     1,166     560,770  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 395,242     431,166     318,067  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,912,541     1,991,435     2,130,263  
Other borrowings 266,282     252,787     236,114  
Total borrowed funds 2,574,987     2,676,554     3,245,214  
Operating lease liabilities 84,665     86,598     95,830  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 255,597     187,361     271,300  
Total liabilities 20,765,004     19,987,966     17,917,706  
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,887,538     2,824,885     2,685,278  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 91,909     147,771     138,157  
Total shareholders' equity 2,979,447     2,972,656     2,823,435  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,744,451     $ 22,960,622     $ 20,741,141  
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                        
investments   $ 370,087     $ 88   0.10 %   $ 413,782     $ 126   0.12 %   $ 58,406     $ 349   2.41 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   1,155,525     4,885   1.69 %   648,314     2,937   1.81 %   583,971     3,697   2.53 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,312,311     15,833   1.91 %   3,291,436     16,137   1.96 %   3,171,650     19,065   2.40 %
States and political subdivisions   1,478,143     12,200   3.30 %   1,437,890     12,008   3.34 %   1,273,156     11,409   3.58 %
Other securities   453,411     2,743   2.42 %   462,836     2,629   2.27 %   494,500     3,216   2.60 %
Total investments   6,399,390     35,661   2.23 %   5,840,476     33,711   2.31 %   5,523,277     37,387   2.71 %
Loans: (2)                        
Commercial   3,974,762     35,568   3.58 %   4,132,831     46,468   4.40 %   2,907,297     29,053   3.95 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,980,774     55,746   3.73 %   5,829,912     58,334   3.92 %   5,188,597     62,439   4.76 %
Consumer:                        
Home equity   544,049     4,152   3.10 %   550,548     4,380   3.17 %   558,356     5,631   4.06 %
Other consumer loans   1,058,731     10,175   3.90 %   1,099,504     11,276   4.08 %   1,167,802     12,219   4.21 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,558,316     105,641   3.71 %   11,612,795     120,458   4.13 %   9,822,052     109,342   4.48 %
Residential real estate loans   2,273,859     21,347   3.76 %   2,314,938     22,471   3.88 %   2,370,295     24,244   4.09 %
                         
Total loans   13,832,175     126,988   3.68 %   13,927,733     142,929   4.04 %   12,192,347     133,586   4.35 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 20,601,652     $ 162,737   3.16 %   $ 20,181,991     $ 176,766   3.46 %   $ 17,774,030     $ 171,322   3.84 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (133,869 )         (137,539 )         (83,244 )      
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 288,623           $ 341,154           $ 287,601        
Other assets   2,486,604           2,479,253           2,388,092        
                         
Total assets   $ 23,243,010           $ 22,864,859           $ 20,366,479        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,863,819     $ 612   0.05 %   $ 4,708,568     $ 629   0.05 %   $ 4,104,778     $ 2,860   0.28 %
Savings accounts   3,495,319     487   0.06 %   3,329,494     487   0.06 %   2,828,177     1,298   0.18 %
Money market accounts   1,987,348     423   0.09 %   1,932,594     445   0.09 %   1,784,169     2,507   0.57 %
Other time deposits   1,081,248     1,607   0.60 %   1,158,715     2,189   0.75 %   1,562,074     5,186   1.34 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   11,427,734     3,129   0.11 %   11,129,371     3,750   0.13 %   10,279,198     11,851   0.46 %
Brokered deposits   157,780     30   0.08 %   37,176     26   0.28 %   84,099     447   2.14 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,585,514     3,159   0.11 %   11,166,547     3,776   0.13 %   10,363,297     12,298   0.48 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   1,144       0.00 %   843       0.03 %   392,857     1,240   1.27 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   398,662     120   0.12 %   438,272     125   0.11 %   329,091     384   0.47 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,925,352     5,409   1.14 %   2,089,519     5,953   1.13 %   1,965,130     7,768   1.59 %
Other borrowings   263,010     2,429   3.69 %   240,815     2,316   3.85 %   240,276     2,538   4.23 %
Total borrowed funds   2,588,168     7,958   1.25 %   2,769,449     8,394   1.21 %   2,927,354     11,930   1.64 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 14,173,682     $ 11,117   0.32 %   $ 13,935,996     $ 12,170   0.35 %   $ 13,290,651     $ 24,228   0.73 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 5,756,277           $ 5,644,017           $ 3,964,493        
Other liabilities   343,073           352,256           277,812        
Shareholders' equity   2,969,978           2,932,590           2,833,523        
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,243,010           $ 22,864,859           $ 20,366,479        
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.84 %       3.11 %       3.11 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       2.94 %       3.26 %       3.31 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 3,500         $ 3,517         $ 3,323    
                         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
 


       
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2021 2020 2020
       
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 131,388     $ 131,388     $ 54,619    
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020         41,347    
       
Provision for credit losses (17,356 )   (1,100 )   16,950    
       
Gross charge-offs (1,570 )   (707 )   (8,445 )  
Gross recoveries 1,575     1,807     1,909    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries 5     1,100     (6,536 )  
       
Ending allowance for credit losses $ 114,037     $ 131,388     $ 106,380    
       
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.00   % (0.03 ) % 0.21   %
       
Average loans outstanding (1) $ 13,815,515     $ 13,910,145     $ 12,182,704    
       
EOP loans outstanding (1) 13,925,261     13,786,479     12,384,612    
       
Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1) 0.82   % 0.95   % 0.86   %
       
Underperforming Assets:      
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 49     $ 167     $ 658    
       
Non-performing loans:      
Nonaccrual loans (2) 142,138     147,339     126,987    
TDRs still accruing 15,226     17,749     17,040    
Total non-performing loans 157,364     165,088     144,027    
       
Foreclosed properties 751     1,324     2,163    
       
Total underperforming assets $ 158,164     $ 166,579     $ 146,848    
       
Classified and Criticized Assets:      
Nonaccrual loans (2) 142,138     147,339     126,987    
Substandard accruing loans 160,314     157,276     181,157    
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 49     167     658    
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 302,501     $ 304,782     $ 308,802    
       
Other classified assets 3,791     3,706     2,616    
Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 246,365     287,192     238,011    
       
Total classified and criticized assets $ 552,657     $ 595,680     $ 549,429    
       
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 1.13   % 1.20   % 1.16   %
       
Allowance to non-performing loans 72   % 80   % 74   %
       
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 1.14   % 1.21   % 1.19   %
       
EOP total assets $ 23,744,451     $ 22,960,622     $ 20,741,141    
       
Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.67   % 0.73   % 0.71   %
       
EOP - End of period actual balances      
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
(2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $14.3 million at March 31, 2021, $14.9 million at December 31, 2020, and $11.8 million at March 31, 2020.
       


       
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2021 2020 2020
Actual End of Period Balances      
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,979,447   $ 2,972,656   $ 2,823,435  
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 42,939   46,014   56,329  
  1,079,933   1,083,008   1,093,323  
       
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,899,514   $ 1,889,648   $ 1,730,112  
       
Average Balances      
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,969,978   $ 2,932,590   $ 2,833,523  
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 44,409   47,536   58,127  
  1,081,403   1,084,530   1,095,121  
       
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,888,575   $ 1,848,060   $ 1,738,402  
       
Actual End of Period Balances      
GAAP assets $ 23,744,451   $ 22,960,622   $ 20,741,141  
       
Add:      
Trust overdrafts 24   26   119  
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill 1,036,994   1,036,994   1,036,994  
Intangibles 42,939   46,014   56,329  
  1,079,933   1,083,008   1,093,323  
       
Tangible assets $ 22,664,542   $ 21,877,640   $ 19,647,937  
       
Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 15,524,621   $ 15,369,076   $ 14,420,130  
       
GAAP net income $ 86,818   $ 74,120   $ 22,640  
       
Add:      
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,306   2,433   2,849  
       
Tangible net income $ 89,124   $ 76,553   $ 25,489  
       
Tangible Ratios      
Return on tangible common equity 18.77 % 16.20 % 5.89 %
Return on average tangible common equity 18.88 % 16.57 % 5.86 %
Return on tangible assets 1.57 % 1.40 % 0.52 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.38 % 8.64 % 8.81 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.24 % 12.30 % 12.00 %
Tangible common book value (1) 11.47   11.43   10.48  
       
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
       
Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,865,220   $ 1,805,194   $ 1,643,249  
       
Risk-weighted assets (2) 15,524,621   15,369,076   14,420,130  
       
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.01 % 11.75 % 11.40 %
       
(2) March 31, 2021 figures are preliminary.      
       

