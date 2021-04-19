Valorem Resources Receives Permits for Wing Pond Gold Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the “Company” or “Valorem”) (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that Company has received permits to begin exploration work on its Wing Pond Gold Property (the “Wing Pond” or “Property”) in the Gander zone of Newfoundland. The scope of the permit provides exploration approval for Ground Geophysics, Geochemical Survey and Prospecting on the Property.



The Property is comprised of 280 claim units covering 7000 hectares. The property covers a 1 km long untested gold trend located 32 km northeast of the town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador and approximately 27 km east of the Newfound Gold Inc.’s Queensway Project.

About Valorem Resources Inc.

Valorem explores and develops precious metal properties in the Americas.

