Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Q1 2021 Production

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company")(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces quarterly gold production from the Blanket Mine ("Blanket") in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021" or the "Quarter").



13,197 ounces of gold were produced during the Quarter. Caledonia remains on track to hit its production guidance of between 61,000 – 67,000 ounces for the full year.1

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Production in the first quarter of 2021 was slightly below our target and below the comparable quarter in 2020 albeit at a level which allows us to maintain our 2021 production guidance of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces for the full year.

“Gold production has often been lower in the first quarter of each year and increases in the following quarters. The rainy season this year saw unprecedented rainfall causing flooding at the mine and resulted in several lost shifts during the period.

“These temporary issues have now been rectified and with the Central Shaft now operational we remain on track to hit our 80,000 ounce target in 2022.”

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

1 Mr Dana Roets (B Eng (Min.), MBA, Pr.Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA), Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person as defined by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 and has approved any scientific or technical information contained in this news release.



