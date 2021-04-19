Lands’ End Launches Summer 2021 with International Swimsuit Day

Brand kicks off the season with We Suit Every Body Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family is announcing the start to its swim season. This kick off includes Lands’ End International Swimsuit Day and the We Suit Every Body campaign featuring swimwear made to fit all sizes, sustainably made fabric and a sweepstakes created to cater to fans of the brand. To top it off, Lands’ End is celebrating 25 years of the company’s mastectomy swimsuits providing confidence and comfort to its customers among other innovative apparel offerings as a leading retailer.



“At Lands’ End, we take pride in providing inclusive apparel that spans not only to different sizes but different body types as well,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. “We’re always evolving and moving forward by producing more of what our consumers need and extending out to areas such as sustainability and protection.”

More about Lands’ End’s Swim Collection:

We Suit Every Body: Lands’ End’s mastectomy suits have helped breast cancer survivors feel confident in their own skin for over two decades. Those who choose to sport this offering can look forward to feeling bold and beautiful with the bright colors and patterns featured along with the basics, to suit any individual style. Both the mastectomy and broader swimsuit lines have size inclusive offerings spanning from petite, tall, plus, and cup sizes up to G. The retailer also carries a selection of kid’s sizes.





Lands’ End’s mastectomy suits have helped breast cancer survivors feel confident in their own skin for over two decades. Those who choose to sport this offering can look forward to feeling bold and beautiful with the bright colors and patterns featured along with the basics, to suit any individual style. Both the mastectomy and broader swimsuit lines have size inclusive offerings spanning from petite, tall, plus, and cup sizes up to G. The retailer also carries a selection of kid’s sizes. Protection & UPF 50: As an added feature, all women’s swimsuits are made with Chlorine Resistant and LYCRA ® Xtra Life™ spandex, so suits last up to 10 times longer than those made with standard spandex. The brand also offers a vast array of products – both apparel and swim – that boasts an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50, the highest protection rating given for apparel. Whether you’re on the beach, in the garden or on a walk you can feel covered from sun rays in any environment. To take it a step even further, Lands’ End has partnered with the Skin Cancer Foundation and certain products have the seal of recommendation, confirming Lands’ End fabrics are an effective UV protectant for covered areas.





As an added feature, all women’s swimsuits are made with Chlorine Resistant and LYCRA Xtra Life™ spandex, so suits last up to 10 times longer than those made with standard spandex. The brand also offers a vast array of products – both apparel and swim – that boasts an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50, the highest protection rating given for apparel. Whether you’re on the beach, in the garden or on a walk you can feel covered from sun rays in any environment. To take it a step even further, Lands’ End has partnered with the Skin Cancer Foundation and certain products have the seal of recommendation, confirming Lands’ End fabrics are an effective UV protectant for covered areas. Sustainability: In an effort to move towards sustainable practices as a company, Lands’ End also provides select swim styles comprised of up to 9 recycled plastic bottles using REPREVE ® – a recycled fiber.





In an effort to move towards sustainable practices as a company, Lands’ End also provides select swim styles comprised of up to 9 recycled plastic bottles using REPREVE – a recycled fiber. Special Offers: On April 19 and April 20, Lands’ End will be offering exclusive discounts up to 50% off swim styles and 30% off everything else.





On April 19 and April 20, Lands’ End will be offering exclusive discounts up to 50% off swim styles and 30% off everything else. Beyond the Beach Sweepstakes: Lands’ End is also excited to launch a new “Beyond the Beach Sweepstakes” which will last from April 19 to May 19. Those who visit the landing page, landsend.com/beyondthebeach will have the opportunity to enter daily for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 in spending money. All details and official rules can be found here.



All styles will be available for purchase in stores and online at www.landsend.com.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Media Contact:

Lands’ End

Tricia Dudley

Director, Global Communications

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

303-349-9933

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/102aefcf-f719-447b-955c-c3d4c2dc4e5c