H2O Innovation Increases its Ham-Nord (Quebec) Manufacturing Capacity by 40%

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Ham-Nord (Quebec) to respond to the sustained growth of its Maple business line and the anticipated increase in water treatment project sales. Following the conclusion of a lease agreement, the new 21,390 square-foot space, adjacent to the current plant, will be ready as of May 1, 2021.



The H 2 O Innovation manufacturing plant located in Ham-Nord, near Victoriaville, is primarily responsible for the design of maple equipment and products as well as water and wastewater treatment systems. In recent years, the space available for manufacturing and storage had become insufficient and problematic. The increase of nearly 40% in manufacturing area in this location positions the Corporation to support future growth. The lease agreement for the new area is for an initial term of five (5) years with a renewal option for five (5) additional years.

This new location will allow workstations to be redesigned to support the continued growth of the Maple and Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) business lines. The Corporation expects considerable productivity gains, better inventory management, and improved safety for employees who will be working in less congested spaces. Local teams will also be able to proceed with new hires to support the pace of project delivery.

“The Maple business line has had a superb season and we are really satisfied with the success of several new products this year. In accordance with our 3-Year Strategic Plan we intend to continue to expand our customer offering. We plan to also evolve in the food & beverage market by leveraging our expertise in the concentration of sugar solutions and the agricultural market where our technologies can optimize soil irrigation. This increase of our manufacturing capacity will allow us to better meet the future needs of our customers”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

