Media Availability - Canada’s unions respond to Federal Budget 2021

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be available to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on April 19th. Mr. Yussuff will provide comment in English and Mr. Rousseau will provide comment in French.



Canada’s unions have released their pre-budget submission outlining the top federal budget priorities for workers and their families.

Among the top priorities for Canada’s unions are:

fully containing the public health crisis and implementing national pharmacare;

investing in the care economy; and

getting Canadians back to work and fully-employed in safe, decently-paid, productive and sustainable jobs.



When: 4:15 pm, Monday, April 19, 2021 Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President

