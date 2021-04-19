Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lydall to Report First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, Conn., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Investor Relations.  

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or
412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10154794.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.  

For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com     
info@lydall.com


