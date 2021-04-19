CERiS Offers First Prepayment Dual Reviews For Payment Integrity Programs

Itemized Bill Review and DRG Validation Are Performed by a Division of a Publicly Traded Company, Independent from Ongoing Market Consolidation

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERiS, a division of CorVel Healthcare and a leading national provider of cost containment solutions, now offers a comprehensive prospective claim review services for client firms that pay medical claims. The expanded service produces the most complete and accurate review available for both itemized bills and DRG (diagnostic-related groupings) validation.

“Our itemization review already has the industry’s best track record for correcting billed charges,” noted Corey Albrecht, President of CERiS. “For claims that pay a DRG base rate or an outlier payment and/or have carve-out language, we’re the first firm to deliver a complete package by offering full DRG validation review,” Albrecht remarked.

CERiS’s dual reviews validate coding on the DRG base rate and simultaneously perform an itemization review to identify disallowed charges on the outlier payment. All reviews are completed within prompt payment requirements with this turnkey prepayment review before they’re paid.

CERiS’s independent ownership and amicable, decades-long, relationship with medical providers contribute to its success in obtaining itemized bills and medical records for review. CERiS’s technology reduces provider friction while verifying payment integrity and delivering industry-leading results to health plans and TPAs.

In an industry where insurers are acquiring similar claims review operations, CERiS is unique in that it is independently owned by a 30-year-strong public company, CorVel Corporation. CERiS’s solutions utilize CorVel’s pioneering AI and machine learning for automation and predictive analytics to deliver efficient prepay solutions for payment integrity programs.

CERiS is at the forefront of the transition to prepayment solutions with the ability to review all claim types across commercial and government business.

“CERiS is aligned with CorVel’s long-term view of success, and we’re committed to achieving substantial growth for our payment integrity operations over the coming decade,” said Albrecht. “We’re continually investing in new systems and services to keep our customers on the leading edge of marketplace transformations.”

About CERiS

CERiS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

