Indigenous Culture Meets Tech

Wahine Māori God - Mahuika

"Everything evolves. Language evolves, technology evolves, identity evolves. So too does our story."

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND , April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A talented group of indigenous creatives have launched a world-first, a series of interactive bi-lingual apps that breathe new life into the traditional stories of Aotearoa New Zealand, interpreting them from the point of view of the female characters.

Aho Wahine is a series of digital comics that elevate the stories of wahine (female) Māori gods Papatūānuku, Hineahuone, Hinetītama, Hinenuitepō and Mahuika, with narration, music, original illustration and interactive tools.

New Zealand’s Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Hon Carmel Sepuloni launched the unique creative project in Auckland this week.

The writer of the work, Ramon Te Wake, says the creatives wanted people to experience the stories of wahine Māori gods in a way that is relatable.

"I wanted them to exist so we saw ourselves in them, the struggles, the challenges. So it wasn't about moving away from them, it was about looking at them and showing how resilient we are as people, as women. And how when you empower yourself, you end up making the choices that really matter to you.

The apps have been produced by indigenous storytellers, artists, musicians, translators and narrators, working in collaboration with indigenous Cultural Creative Agency Kiwa Digital.

“The project celebrates the resilience of the creative sector and acknowledges the powerful intersect between creative, technology and te Ao Māori.” Steven Renata CEO of Kiwa Digital said.

The Aho Wahine apps are available on the App Store and Google Play.