Preview Your New Appearance With Dr. Sina Bari
Many people hesitate about getting plastic surgery because of uncertainty about the resultsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people hesitate about getting plastic surgery because of uncertainty about the results. Dr. Sina Bari’s cutting-edge medical AI technology may soon allow plastic surgeons to give clients a preview of their new look before committing to making changes to their appearance. Applying the technology helps doctors take a more precise, individualized approach to giving clients the best results.
Dr. Sina Bari’s interest in computer science started at an early age. He started programming at eight years old and by high school, Dr. Bari was programming parallel supercomputers, thanks to an award from the National Science Foundation.
As a top graduate from the Stanford School of Medicine, Dr. Sina Bari became one of three participants at the Stanford Hospital's accelerated Residency in Plastic Surgery. He spent six years in the program, training with pioneers in plastic surgery to develop more advanced surgical techniques in hand surgery, craniofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and aesthetics.
After completing his residency, Dr. Sina Bari worked for the Palo Alto Veterans Administration Hospital in the Plastic Surgery Department helping heal veterans before practicing as a private Plastic Surgeon. He was eventually drawn back to the world of technology, joining iMerit, a leading AI data company, as the Director of Medical AI. There he found that one of the things that frustrated the application of artificial intelligence in medicine is bottlenecks in obtaining high-quality training data. At iMerit, Dr. Sina Bari created an industrialized approach combining expertise and scale to affordably create large healthcare training datasets. These datasets, in turn, have powered new tools in digital radiology, digital pathology, surgical robotics, digital documents, and clinical decision support.
Dr. Bari then took this approach and applied it to improving plastic surgery using emerging techniques in computer vision. He believes strongly in giving patients the most education possible before undergoing any plastic surgery procedure. By utilizing the latest advances in a technology known as photorealistic Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), that may soon be possible.
In addition to helping patients, Dr. Sina Bari's background in computer science and plastic surgery helped him apply advanced AI algorithms and machine learning to guide surgeons. Dr. Sina Bari’s medical AI technology allows surgeons to show clients what they can look like if they go through with a plastic surgery procedure. And the technology may soon help doctors more accurately determine which treatment to offer. critical information around the potential for complications and the length of their recovery time.
Thanks to Dr. Sina Bari, doctors may soon have access to tools to provide patients with the most accurate information possible and allow doctors to have frank discussions with patients about different plastic surgery procedures and what patients can expect days, weeks, and even years after undergoing plastic surgery.
Dr. Sina Bari believes that increasing accuracy around predicting surgical outcomes builds trust between doctors and patients and improves the perception of the plastic surgery industry. He continues working to improve medical AI technology to serve that purpose.
Sina Bari Plastic Surgery
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here