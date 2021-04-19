Cloudfresh joins Asana Partners
Cloudfresh announces it’s an Asana Channel Partner delivering solutions for distributed workKYIV, UKRAINE, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudfresh, today announced it’s joined the newly launched Asana Partners, expanding Asana’s global Channel Partner network of trusted providers offering professional services to ensure success with Asana. Asana Partners help companies of all sizes enhance and advance their digital transformation efforts, enabling them to deploy with confidence, learn from experts and gain access to custom solutions.
Featuring partnerships with industry leaders, including Dell and SHI, Asana’s global Channel network connects customers with leading solutions, reseller and systems integrator experts in 75 countries to eliminate information silos and help organizations coordinate their work with clarity. Hand-selected for their capabilities in enterprise software and change management, partners offer professional and technical services to ensure success for distributed workers, from deploying Asana to setting up workflows to building custom solutions. Undergoing a rigorous certification program, partners offer training and resources covering a wide range of needs and skills, across teams and timezones. From planning and prioritizing projects, to setting goals and staying aligned, Channel Partners help organizations fast track their digital transformation efforts.
“Thanks to the collaboration with Asana, we have added one of the best work management solutions to our portfolio. As a result, we have an opportunity to provide our customers with more comprehensive solutions for digital transformation, provide them professional services like consulting, onboarding, training, custom integrations, etc. We believe that this partnership will bring many benefits to our customers as they navigate the shift to distributed work,” said Vitaliy Safanyuk, Chief Product Officer, Cloudfresh.
“With the launch of Asana Partners, we’re thrilled to be expanding our global Channel Partner network, helping our customers accelerate their use of Asana and achieve success, whether they’re collaborating in-person or remotely, ” said Mary-Patton Eisen, Global Head of Channel Partnerships, Asana. “Our trusted Channel Partners, including Cloudfresh, are enabling our customers to unlock more value from Asana by providing them with a single platform for distributed work that enables them to move faster and coordinate their work seamlessly, no matter where they are located.”
Asana helps more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Leading companies rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.
About Cloudfresh:
Cloudfresh - International company that provides state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions and tools that increase efficiency, enhance video calling culture, enhance multi-channel Customer Experience, manage simple and complex projects, and help organizations quickly innovate to strengthen market leadership.
We have the highest partnerships with Google Cloud, Zendesk, and Asana - global cloud service providers.
Our company provides consulting, implementation, migration, configuration, POC, training, administration and support of digital products.
