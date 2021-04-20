VETERANS ACCUSE THE NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION OF MISHANDLING RADIOACTIVE HAZARD SITES IN ALABAMA.

The 2001 NRC/EPA agency notice of a radioactive cleanup action. Hot cell locations taken from the 1977 Aberdeen MD. Environmental Survey of Fort McClellan 1973 Army commander letter discovering Co-60 & Cesium-137 spill sites

Numerous new hazard sites were discovered over the years, yet no health advisories were ever issued to the former soldiers of Fort McClellan.

The proposed decommissioning action will have a positive environmental impact on the water quality in the area since low-level radioactive contamination will be removed from the soil above the aquifer” — Nuclear Regulatory Commission, 2001