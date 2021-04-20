Electric Vehicle research by TheCarBuyer.ae shows Jordanians are ready for an EV revolution
18% of UAE residents asked said they already knew someone who owned an EV”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from TheCarBuyer.ae reveals that UAE attitudes towards Electric Vehicles or EVs are fast evolving. The new research commissioned by the car buying company reflects a growing interest across the UAE in switching to a greener, more sustainable economy. This progressive environmental attitude is also being championed by the leaders of the UAE with a special plan called The UAE Vision 2021.
— TheCarBuyer.ae
The Vision is a bold and ambitious roadmap to position the United Arab Emirates at the center of the changing global economy. Launched in 2020 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the plan centers on six progressive national priorities. The Vision seeks to make the UAE a global leader in culture, healthcare, economy, education and justice. In addition to these aims, the plan sets out a strategy for improved sustainability and environmental infrastructure, embracing and encouraging the use of electric vehicles. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Road Transport Authority are both already working together to install charging stations, provide electric car owners with free parking and exemption from toll and vehicle registration fees.
The TheCarBuyer.ae research supports the actions of the UAE government and revealed strong support for EVs. Specifically, the research found that women are key to leading the EV revolution in UAE with 60% saying they would consider switching to electric for their next vehicle. 32% of both men and women would 'definitely' consider an EV as their next car if prices were significantly reduced, while 43% said they needed more information to make a decision. Amongst the population resident in UAE Jordanians were most enthusiastic about buying an EV (84% will in next 5 years) with British residents in second place (54% said they will buy an EV by 2026). Interestingly, 18% of UAE residents asked, said they already knew someone who owned an EV.
In general, anxieties still centered around the availability of charging ports (59% were ‘very concerned’), the range of the car (67%) and overall affordability (53%). However, the UAE Vision 2021 and the improvements in EV technology mean that these fears are being steadily eroded. Increasingly, the price for a top of the range EV is often equal to its petrol equivalent. With lower running costs and government plans for free parking and toll exemptions, it’s clear that an EV will be the smart choice for residents of the UAE.
The survey results showed that everyone agrees, the future (0-10years) is electric. When asked, 89% of all residents said that they believe EV's will be the biggest selling car type being sold in ten years time
Sarah Bailey
TheCarBuyer.ae
+971 4 311 6543
team@thecarbuyer.ae