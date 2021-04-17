Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

Malawi has registered 17 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new recoveries and two new deaths. Of the new cases, 15 are locally transmitted: eight from Blantyre, five from Lilongwe and one each from Mzimba North and Zomba Districts while two cases are imported and were identified at Mwanza border; their destination districts are still being investigated. Two new deaths were registered in 24 hours; one each from Balaka and Zomba Districts. To the families that have lost their loved during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,919 cases including 1,136 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.35%). Of these cases, 2,133 are imported infections and 31,786 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,717 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.5%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 932. There was one new admission in the treatment units while five cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 15 active cases are hospitalised: seven each in Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one in Kasungu Districts. On testing in 24 hours, 399 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 101 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total (24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 4.3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 3.9%. Cumulatively, 226,302 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 251,368 doses have been administered in the country with 4,452 being administered in 24 hours.

As everyone is aware that COVID-19 is the disease caused by a new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, it is now a global pandemic which has disrupted our daily lives. To get protected from COVID-19 is critically important because for some people, it can cause severe illness or death. Getting vaccinated is one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with ones immune system so that the body is ready to fight the virus if it is exposed. Other preventive measures such as masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, help reduce ones chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. When these are combined, they offer the best protection against the virus.

Currently, we are using the AstraZeneca vaccine. For a person to be fully protected he/she is supposed to receive two doses at an interval of 12 weeks from the first dose. Those that have received the first dose are encouraged to check on the vaccination card on the next date to receive the second dose. Please take note that the vaccination exercise is still in progress in all Government and CHAM facilities and let me appeal to those that aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated. The public is further informed that we still have adequate stocks of unexpired vaccine in the country. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE