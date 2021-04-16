Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CTS Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the first quarter 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results with management is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 888-207-0293 (334-323-9869, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 303804.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 1559327.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


Primary Logo

