Peter Mazurek Addresses "Modern Catholic Concerns"
Religion book provides treatise on spiritual matters, from doctrine to current eventsAUSTRALIA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current issues facing the Catholic Church may seem confounding to many believers, as such author Peter Mazurek has written a book aimed to inform and enlighten readers and thus help them make more informed choices as to their views and beliefs. With "Modern Catholic Concerns" Mazurek explains the basics of the faith, presents arguments for and against the existence of God and the divinity of Jesus, examines the Catholic Church, and delves into current issues and controversies facing the organization.
Mazurek's book is divided into five parts. The first is "Parameters'' and discusses the truth or reliability of religious assertions. As a lawyer, Mazurek takes the laws of evidence and applies them to abstract concepts and historical accounts.
The second part explores the existence of God, looking at the arguments and evidence both for and against God's existence. Mazurek draws from philosophy and not the Bible.
In the third part he examines the divinity of Jesus, critically examining biblical evidence used to support the argument of Christ's divinity. Mazurek considers the strengths and weaknesses of these sources.
For the fourth section, Mazurek considers the authority and authenticity of the Catholic Church as apostolic and founded by Jesus, citing historical documents and sources.
In the fifth and final part, Mazurek delves into modern matters such as abortion, terrorism, pedophilia, cults, the relationship between Church and state, and other topics. Mazurek proposes Catholic and ethical views of the mentioned concerns.
"This is not a religious devotional book. I am a catholic and my beliefs are apparent in the book, but I do not try to convert anyone to my views or faith. That is the function of clerics, not me." Mazurek says. For Catholics interested in exploring historical as well as current matters involving the Church, as well as non-Catholics seeking to examine the perspective of believers, Mazurek's "Modern Catholic Concerns" is a definitive read.
About the Author
Peter Mazurek is a Catholic, retired lawyer and widower. He had radio interviews on This Week In America with Ric Bratton and America Tonight with Kate Delaney
