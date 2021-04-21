Novel Follows Archeologist Uncovering Conspiracy to Create Supersoldiers Using Nephilim-DNA
With "Where Did All These Gods Come From" Steven Reider combines sci-fi, mythology, technothriller genresTEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An archeologist on an excursion near Gusen, Austria uncovers a giant bone that turns out to be from a Nephilim. But instead of helping come closer to the truth, this discovery is instead weaponized by powerful parties. Thus begins Steven Reider's "Where Did All These Gods Come From."
In Reider's novel, archeologist Jake Steiner determines that the deities of all human mythologies - Greek, Roman, Norse, Egyptian - are actually the Nephilim, a race of giants during the days of Noah. What's more, there is a plot to take the Nephilim DNA and weaponize it using stem cell technology to create supersoldiers. Worse yet, it is revealed that the Nephilim were originally banished to Earth after a failed coup attempt in heaven. After their defeat they decided to contaminate God's creation with their DNA and as a result led God to send the flood described in Genesis. By using gene splicing and stem cell technology, these human forces are not only creating a new and dangerous weapon but also reviving entities who sought to dethrone God - a recipe of disaster on a biblical scale.
"Almost every time I would turn on the TV, there would be a program about the gods of Egypt, or of Rome, Greece, or of some other ancient culture. While the programs were fascinating I started having the question "Where did all these gods come from?" I have formulated a theory that all of the gods of mythologies from around the world were based on folklore about the race of giants mentioned in the Bible called the Nephilim." Reider says. "Where Did All These Gods Come From" will definitely entice fans of sci-fi, mythology and technothrillers as well as those into historical mythologies and documentaries.
About the Author
Steven Reider is a retired letter carrier and is currently a school bus driver. He is also a worship leader and bass guitarist. He has been interviewed by the Klein ISD public relations department for their monthly newsletter. Reider was also interviewed by Dr. Angela Chester on Daily Spark with Dr. Angela on iHeart Radio.
