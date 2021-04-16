/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout life, there are many times that we may feel out of alignment. Being in alignment is a key pillar to achieving success in whatever venture we may choose to pursue. Alignment coaching is a neuroscience-based type of coaching, helping individuals define their long term vision, current goals, and explore what they must do in order to get the results they want. By creating intentional shifts through mindset, habits and self-image, the facilitation of alignment begins to occur. According to Boost Media Agency, in order to achieve at a high-level, you must be in alignment. Each with their own unique approach to their craft, here we present the 10 alignment coaches to watch in 2021.





Jax Wimmer (@jaxwimmer)

Jax Wimmer is a former RN turned entrepreneur. When she saw how flawed the healthcare system was and how compartmentalized their approach was, she began to learn beyond her nursing field and expand her mind. She invested in mentors toward her alignment, health, and meeting her highest self. Her spiritual awakening allowed her to realize how stuck her lens was on life. She thought she was living her dream life with her dream job, but she was sleepwalking through it.



Her days were all the same and she saw time pass by without even realizing what was happening. She was on autopilot and nothing really changed in her life. But when she went deep into introspection, she began to wake up every day a bit more, and her life started shifting. Jax went from stuck and stagnant to aligned and fulfilled. Her life changed entirely and now she wants to help others do the same.



With this goal in mind, she built Highest-Self Solutions so she could provide solutions to her clients’ higher selves. Jax provides an individualized approach that walks her clients through their alignment process so they can heal their physical body, emotional body, spiritual body, and energetic body. This process allows her clients to vibrate at a higher vibration to call in more abundance. Once alignment is achieved, she dives deep with her clients with goal setting, dream achieving and finding one’s purpose to create the life they’ve always dreamt of.





Elana van Deventer (@elanavandeventer)

Elana van Deventer is an alignment coach, speaker and entrepreneur. She started her company after experiencing the lowest moment in her life, but it turns out it was exactly what she needed to become the truest version of herself. She’s on a mission to teach women around the world to find that freedom for themselves by aligning their hearts, minds, bodies, and actions with the truth.



Elana provides the necessary tools for women to retrain their brains and renew their minds through coaching, community, and declarations. This is based on ancient, divine truth, not pop psychology, so she provides an effective service that’s focused on training women in their identity and purpose regardless of what they’re doing or where they are in their lives.



Her approach is action-focused, so she’s always ready to go and her resources are designed that way. She also works closely with someone who has a more meditative approach to get into the deep issues and explore all the “what if”s. Her team also has an MBTI practitioner who takes into consideration how different women will respond to what they’re providing. Elana’s amazing team creates the perfect balance to approach matters of the body, the mind, and the heart through the purpose courses they provide.





Tatiana Amico (@tatianaamico)

Tatiana Amico is an alignment and expansion coach, a best-selling author, and a mother of 3. She is passionate about mentoring driven women and helping them build an aligned empire with her high-level group mentorship experience and private coaching. She started as a health coach and then she built a multi 6-figure networking marketing business. But that wasn’t enough for her; she wanted to do more, so she wrote a book for women to build their own businesses from home, after it transformed her life. She then began to focus on expanding her business so she could help others build their own.



Her clients go from following unaligned strategies and feeling lost to effortlessly running a business. Tatiana helps women with ambition go after their dreams and desires! Her clients create offers they love, grow their aligned audiences, have 5-figure launches, become better moms, have better relationships, and more. Women often become so numb to who they really are by following what society dictates they should do. She helps them realize their full potential, so they can work towards their true desires and vision



Tatiana comes in and helps women reunite with their uniqueness so they can share it with the world. She helps them realize what’s holding them back, which is what allows them to actually have fun with their business and find happiness in every area of their lives. Her alignment and expansion approach will help women step into their power and realize they have what it takes to create the reality they desire.





Ellie Wang (@theelliewang)

Ellie Wang is an amazing alignment coach, as well as an international and Broadway actor/singer. She has been cultivating her spiritual knowledge for a decade and she found a greater calling. As a result, she decided to create a program called Roadmap to Alignment, which is designed specifically to enhance optimal learning in the brain and turn the theories of energetic concepts into application systems that help people attract dream opportunities, achieve important financial goals, and obtain the fulfillment they’ve been looking for in ways that defy the linear game of time.



Alignment coaches are not uncommon, but Ellie brings something different to the table. Her high-achieving and pragmatic mind sets her apart from the rest; it wasn’t enough for her to study the realms of spirituality for over a decade. She went above and beyond by testing these realms in each phase of her life. This allowed her to extend beyond the spiritual space and create links between the life coaching space, the business space, and the scientific space.



Ellie is on a mission to help people who are seeking alignment and she has all it takes to cut the noise for them. Practicing the laws of the universe to align and attract a desired outcome requires people to have the right combination of information and Ellie makes it as simple as can be so her clients can learn to properly apply them in the right ways, at the right time. She’s proud of providing support for her clients and seeing them flourish as they align the conscious, subconscious, and superconscious minds.





Valerie Pappas (@valeriepappas_)

Valerie Pappas is a business coach and an energetic success strategist. She’s also the founder of The Ambitionist, which was born from her passion to support and empower ambitious female entrepreneurs on their road to personal and business growth. Valerie’s mission is to help women unlock their potential, confidently embody their CEO power and create a business that feels aligned and connected to who they are at their core.



Valerie has been driven by her entrepreneurial spirit for most of her life having owned and operated a few service-based businesses that were successful and very rewarding. When she decided to expand into the online space, she realized how important it is to leverage the power of authenticity and alignment to build something from the soul. Strategy is necessary, yes, but she believes the secret to building a wildly successful and sustainable business is confidently owning your soul led CEO power.



Early-stage entrepreneurs often show up without the foundational alignment that they need to piece together a business that will work. Valerie offers a unique style of coaching that is tailored to each client, helping to create a magnetic brand identity that helps them stand out and seen as a soul led leader. Her 8-week one-on-one program, The CEO Confidential, was designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs elevate their business to the next level and create effortless impact, income, and influence being unapologetically themselves.





ThaiHa Sloan (@thaihasloan)

ThaiHa Sloan is an alignment coach who strives to help unfulfilled people find embodied alignment so they can reach fulfillment. She provides the guidance her clients need to get back in touch with their true selves so they can find long-lasting and real happiness. Her coaching approach addresses every aspect of life: mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual, which makes it life-changing.



Clients who have worked with ThaiHa have learned to find their center and gain the confidence they need to finally live their truth in every area of life. This allows them to find the peace they need and the sense of freedom that they’ve been looking for. Her approach is unique because it combines mind, body, emotion, and spirit, so she brings something very valuable to the table.



ThaiHa specializes in corrective exercises and she’s an expert at understanding the physical mechanics of the body. She dives as deep as possible and she addresses everything; from the way poor posture creates physical pain to the way emotions affect the body and how they can be used to one’s advantage, and everything in between. She guides her clients by the hand through mental breakthroughs and allows them to look at life through a new lens.





Natasha Baker (@triceratash)

Natasha Baker is a passionate alignment coach and the creator of Bright Soul, something that started as her own personal coping mechanism for severe depression and anxiety. Back in 2018, she started working with an amazing therapist who encouraged her to find a creative outlet. She was inspired to go back to school and she started changing her life for the better.



She started working to get her Texas License for Chemical Dependency Counseling and she also began the extensive exploration of different methods of energy healing and holistic healthcare, which allowed her to become a certified crystal healer and Reiki master. Eventually, Natasha combined the years of personal development through therapy and books with the knowledge she was picking up in school to create something new. She started her first podcast, called How to Be a Better Person, and she’s working towards a Ph.D. in Psychology.



Natasha is on a mission to show people that they’re capable of overcoming anything and they don’t have to do it alone. That’s what Bright Soul is all about and she’s passionate about bridging the gap between evidence-based practices and the metaphysical world. She does this through different services, such as Reiki healing sessions, tarot card readings, and traditional life coaching. Natasha wants to be the light that inspires people to come into their own power, and that’s what drives her every day.





Dana Maree (@dana.maree.coaches)

Dana Maree is an alignment coach who is obsessed with helping overwhelmed women rediscover their happiness and guiding them through building a life that helps them embrace that. It’s not uncommon for women to feel stuck and trapped at one point or another, so Dana wants to be there to help them get out of that state and take control of their own fulfillment.



She became an alignment coach after overcoming homelessness, domestic violence, divorce, and losing her partner in an accident. Dana is no stranger to life’s challenges and she knows how difficult they make it for people to see themselves and the direction they should take. She decided she wanted to be there for other women and help them navigate the toughest parts of life. Dana wants to provide them with the tools they need to overcome anything so they can enjoy a life that doesn’t feel like a race.



Dana believes everyone is here to experience life on their own terms, so she has made it her mission to provide women with a shame-free space where they can find themselves, explore themselves and then embrace themselves. Her group coaching program, called Fierce AF, focuses on setting inspired goals and taking practical action to build a brand new life that aligns seamlessly with who they really are so they can love it and find happiness in it.





Morgan Riley (@morganxheart)

Morgan Riley is a heart-centered alignment coach and a licensed master of social work. While providing therapy for numerous clients, she recognized the negative impact of living out of alignment as a very common issue in her work. She knew she could help, but she found the traditional therapeutic approach limiting, so she decided to create her own coaching service so she could truly help people find alignment.



Her approach is a combination of mindset and embodiment work so she can support her clients and help them bridge the gap between their current and dream realities. Morgan understands that mindset work is about more than just changing thought patterns; she believes it requires embodying the behaviors that align with the life of our dreams.



Through her one-on-one coaching packages, she helps individuals find clarity and she supports them fully on their personal development journey. Her 12-week coaching program, Aligned Embodiment, is focused on helping clients recondition their mindset, overcome self-sabotaging behaviors, and create a vision of their future that embodies true alignment. Morgan’s coaching has a holistic approach that combines spiritual and scientific concepts so clients can understand the mind-body connection and use it to their advantage.





Julia Rugo (@juliarugosa)

Julia Rugo is an energy alignment coach who guides spiritually-minded professionals to reclaim their balance and power through yoga & meditation teachings. Her embodiment techniques with focus on the energetic self, enhances one’s own healing abilities. Julia blends science and spirituality to ground students into their body while encouraging them to reach new heights. Cleansing and shifting from the base, vibrational, level leads clients to feel restored, rejuvenated, and radiant in all aspects of life.



Julia helps her clients find self-empowered confidence, creativity and the energy they’ve always dreamed of. “They may not have the discipline or belief in themselves to change. I noticed this problem through my own experience with mental illness and depression. My creativity was blocked through my analytical mind and not trusting my body. When we're not in tune with our body or emotions, we can become depressed and may numb ourselves rather than looking at the root cause of an issue. Understanding our energetic centers and how our feelings and our body are telling us that something is OFF, allows us to make change and difference in our lives. ” Julia explains.

Julia teaches her clients about yoga, meditation, mindfulness, emotions, and the energetic centers that relate to them all. Her methodology is energetic mastery + mindfulness, which is incredibly unique- because she pairs physical, mental, and emotional awareness with our energy centers, to find out what is speaking to us. Working into this aspect leads to rejuvenating transformation and life-alignment. Teaching from a place of experience through her own self-healing, Julia’s unique approach ensures every client can live a life that is authentic to them.







Make sure to follow each of these amazing alignment coaches. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.



