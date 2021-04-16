HUMBL® Announces Launch of HUMBL Pay Mobile Application

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today that it is launching the first version of its HUMBL Pay™ mobile application, which will be made available after 2 PM PST.



The HUMBL Pay mobile app will allow customers to discover merchants; as well as pay, tip, rate and review those same merchants in contactless transactions.

The company has also integrated ticketing into the HUMBL Pay mobile application, for customers seeking to find and purchase tickets to live events; as well as click-through to HUMBL Financial™ services, along with third party credit and lending offers (US only).

The HUMBL Pay mobile app will be rolled out in phases over the coming weeks.

Phase I: United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand

Phase II: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia occurring in the coming weeks.

Phase III: Brazil, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia

HUMBL Pay is being built in a modular capacity, to support regional customization and future roadmap features, such as peer-to-peer transactions, digital asset investing and blockchain NFTs, which will include a broader list of countries than those listed above.

The launch of the HUMBL Pay mobile application will be accompanied by outdoor media campaigns in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Singapore.

About HUMBL

HUMBL seamlessly connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL has three core business units: HUMBL Mobile, HUMBL Marketplace, and HUMBL Financial, which work together to package new technologies like mobile payments and digital assets for global consumers.

