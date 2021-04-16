Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

April 16, 2021
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
  
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

