SANSA – The “All in One” Mobile App is Now Pre-Launching in the Ontario Market
SANSA Is a Robust New Digital Tool for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses, Restaurants, Independent Stores, Individuals, Local Events, and Much More!
We Don’t Sell Software; We Deliver Success!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANSA is a revolutionary mobile directory platform/App for small & medium-sized businesses, powered by BeMotion Inc, will pre-launch in Toronto, Ontario in May 2021. SANSA is the next generation of portable utility and lifestyle apps that allows merchants and consumers to interact directly with their audience from their mobile devices. This app will enable businesses to create and enhance their digital presence and commerce without investing in website/mobile app development or spending numerous hours learning and implementing payment platforms and creating gateways.
Hussein Abu Hassan, Founder & CEO of BeMotion Inc, is very excited about the market's initial feedback. “Our platform/App, unlike any other mobile commerce platform out there, is not much about consumer reviews but is more about creating an opportunity for businesses to interact and make a true connection with customers.
We are giving the market a new 'app within an app' concept. SANSA’s platform offers users an opportunity to exhilarate their hospitality experience and provide them with various local businesses to support. In turn, Businesses and Service Providers registered on SANSA have access to over 35 unique features that will be crucial in elevating business operations to the new level, like own set of tools to promote offers, loyalty programs, digital advertising, built-in ordering, pick-up, delivery, booking, event promotion, and much more. It is intelligent, user-friendly, interactive, and very easy to navigate. Users and Businesses will Love it!”
Partner reviews:
Sarah Makhomet and Talie Veltman, strategic partners in this project, are equally excited about the launch. They further add: “SANSA’s scope is transformative as it is timely with what is going on with many service-based businesses. It adds tremendous value to them in addition to becoming an invaluable tool in recovery. We are proud of the work done by the Be Motion Team and look forward to the speedy rollout of ” Ekwill App, the next frontier in recruitment and business services, is added to our upcoming launches. We look forward to announcing this shortly as well.
About (BeMotion Inc): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce & Interactive Digital marketing. Provides Complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Transform your business into a Digital presence in less than 7 days.
About (SANSA APP): https://www.sansaapp.com/
Multi-Dimensional Shopping Mall just a Click Away! SANSA is an all-in-one hospitality app designed for business owners affected by the current safety measures and lockdown of the worldwide pandemic. SANSA's primary goal is to provide a digital platform where businesses can take control back with zero royalties and complete business control and creativity. Buy Local for Local with SANSA!
