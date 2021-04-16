Robert Floyd of Horry County Discusses Receiving the CISSP Certification in 2020
Robert Floyd of Horry County recently discussed receiving the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification
The CISSP certification is the most coveted certification in the industry”HORRY COUNTY, SC, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity is a growing industry that is becoming more important than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has normalized working from home, and for many businesses, that means heightened cybersecurity is an absolute must. However, hiring someone to help with your personal or business' online security means you need to know who you can trust. Cybersecurity expert Robert Floyd of Horry County recently discussed receiving the coveted Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification and what it means to him.
"The CISSP certification is the most coveted certification in the industry," Robert Floyd of Horry County said. "This award proves that you have what it takes to manage a top-class cybersecurity system. In an industry that requires a large amount of trust, this certification proves you're trustworthy and have the skills needed to provide the highest level of security."
CISSP certification is a sure-fire way to accelerate your career in cybersecurity. This certification proves to clients and potential employers you have what it takes to design, create, implement and successfully manage cybersecurity programs. This certification validates your expertise because it is not easy to obtain.
The CISSP has been the information security industry's most valued certification for more than 25 years. There are now more than 131,000 CISSP certified professionals spanning roughly 170 countries. As the number of CISSP certified professionals increases, the demand grows as well.
A recent study from Cybersecurity Trends Spotlight Report stated that the CISSP is the certification potential cybersecurity employers value most. Robert Floyd of Horry County explained that the CISSP allows you to maximize your career potential. Employers know you're an expert in your field when you possess this certification. It demonstrates that you possess years of cybersecurity experience because you must have an equivalent of four years of full-time work in the industry to possess the certification.
Floyd explained that those who possess this certification understand every aspect of the profession of cybersecurity, which means they can perform nearly any cybersecurity task an employer needs. The CISSP has been named the best professional certification program numerous years, and it continuously ranks among the 10 best information technology certifications. The process of receiving this certification requires dedication and sacrifice, but Robert Floyd of Horry County and thousands of others agree it is well worth the time and energy spent.
