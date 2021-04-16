Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (15 April 2021)

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, Central, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tessenei (1), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka region. Two other patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. Similarly, two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (6), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3280 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3486.