AppSwarm Launches DogeLabs.io for Application Development on Dogecoin Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced the launch of http://dogelabs.io/ to develop commercial applications around the Dogecoin blockchain protocol.



The Company announces the launch of DogeLabs.io, which will embark on application research, seminars, blockchain workshops, and will utilize its video conferencing capabilities to bring together global minds and developer insights around the Doge community. http://dogelabs.io/

Application Development

DogeLabs will work on leveraging Doge’s underlying liquidity to develop commercial applications that utilize Dogecoin blockchain for mobile and web-based products.

Why Dogecoin?

Doge offers high liquidity, fast transaction speed, and brand popularity, which could make it a unique protocol on which to build new commercial applications such as money transfers, micropayments, in-app purchases, and customer rewards.

Developers recently released a new version of the protocol's core that promises improved synchronization speed and reduced default mempool expiry time.

Developers say they've significantly improved the speed at which a DOGE node can upload blocks, by removing expensive integrity checks that were performed each time a block is sent to another node.

Startup Accelerator

DogeLabs, in conjunction with TulsaLabs.io, is launching a startup accelerator that will assist in providing access to seed funding, training and mentorship to blockchain startups to help them pass successfully through the early stages of business growth.



Our labs goal is to provide investments for novel ideas developers may have seeking to build commercial applications or integrate current blockchain protocols around their existing business models.

Partnerships and Collaborations

TulsaLabs.io is currently seeking companies and blockchain developers who wish to explore integrating Doge protocol into new and exciting mobile and web-based application products. http://dogelabs.io/partner-with-us/

The company will be announcing new members to its blockchain advisory board in the coming weeks as we embark on building a premier blockchain development consulting and research firm headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, follow us on www.app-swarm.com FaceBook www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL”

DogeLabs is strictly a research firm focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:



AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com