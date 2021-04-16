



PRESS RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- Financial Information

Cegedim: Release of its

2020 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 16, 2021

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2020 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 16, 2021, under the number: D.21-0320. The report is available free of charge:

·At the company headquarters



Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



·on its website



https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx



·on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android



To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.

The English version will be uploaded next week.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

- The 2020 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

‐ The 2020 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

‐ The 2020 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;

‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 June 2021;

‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

‐ Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2021 revenue – Tuesday 27 April 2021

About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than ten countries and generated revenue of close to €500 million in 2020.



Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).



To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr



And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr Jan Eryk Umiatowski

Cegedim

Chief Investment and

Investor Relations Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com Céline Pardo

suPR

Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

+33 (0)6 80 80 83 97

cegedim@becoming-group.com













Attachment