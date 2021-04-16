Cegedim: Release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document
Cegedim: Release of its
2020 Universal Registration Document
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 16, 2021
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2020 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 16, 2021, under the number: D.21-0320. The report is available free of charge:
|·At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
·on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx
·on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android
To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.
The English version will be uploaded next week.
The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- The 2020 consolidated financial statements of the Group;
‐ The 2020 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;
‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
‐ The 2020 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;
‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;
‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 June 2021;
‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and
‐ Information on the share buyback programme.
Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2021 revenue – Tuesday 27 April 2021
|About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than ten countries and generated revenue of close to €500 million in 2020.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk Umiatowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment and
Investor Relations Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo
suPR
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
+33 (0)6 80 80 83 97
cegedim@becoming-group.com
