Champion Crowned in 2021 Junior Solar Sprint

Solar Sprint Winner Aarushi Nayak

Middle School Students Compete in Virtual Event

A Middletown home school student earned the title of 2021 Junior Solar Sprint champion in a virtual competition held Friday.

Each year, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control teams up with the Delaware Technology Student Association for the event. Middle school students work with classmates and teacher advisors over several months to build model cars powered by solar photovoltaic cells, better known as solar panels.

“As we continue to move toward cleaner, renewable energy sources, the competition provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate how we can meet our future energy needs,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Seeing how your design stacks up against others from around the state is a fun and educational experience that students can learn and grow from.”

This year the competition was altered from past events in that, in addition to designing their solar vehicles, students had to construct a track to competition specifications and record their best times in a video presentation that was also part of the judging.

“Every year we are amazed by the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the students in the Junior Solar Sprint,” said Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy Director Dayna Cobb. “But this year was more impressive by the requirements for the virtual event.”

The Junior Solar Sprint encourages students to engage in problem-solving, teamwork and creative scientific thinking to take on environmental challenges.

Students received points for project portfolios, video presentations of their work, overall design and fastest speed in a timed run. The team accumulating the most points wins and has an opportunity to represent Delaware against other students from around the country in the national TSA conference, which is being held virtually this summer.

In addition to one homeschool team and a team of remote learners, student from Milford Central Academy, Cab Calloway, Postlethwait Middle School, HB duPont and Gauger-Cobbs participated in this year’s virtual event.

Competition Results

The all-around winners for combined speed, design, video and portfolio presentations were:

1st place: Middletown homeschool student Aarushi Nayak

2nd place: Gauger-Cobbs

3rd place: Sussex Academy

Top results from the timed run competition included:

1st place: Gauger-Cobbs

2nd place: Sussex Academy

3rd place: HB duPont

Top results from the design competition included:

1st place: Middletown homeschool student Aarushi Nayak

2nd place: Gauger-Cobbs

3rd place: Sussex Academy

Top results from the video presentation included:

1st place: Milford Central Academy

2nd place: Sussex Academy

3rd. place: Middletown homeschool student Aarushi Nayak

Top results from the portfolio competition:

1st place: Middletown homeschool student Aarushi Nayak

2nd place: Milford Central Academy

3rd place: Cab Calloway

The 2021 Virtual Junior Solar Sprint sponsors include Chesapeake Utilities, Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility and the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation.

Visit the program web page for more information on the Junior Solar Sprint, or to watch a recording of the virtual competition.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov, Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

###