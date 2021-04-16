State Board Hears from Panel on Literacy

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The State Board will recognize the life and legacy of Elizabeth Davis, the late President of the Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU), who passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Ms. Davis has been at the forefront of public education advocacy and reform, transforming the Washington Teachers' Union into a solution-driven organization dedicated to social justice, improving teaching and learning conditions, aggressively amplifying the voice of teachers in the dialogue around issues of teaching and learning, and advancing and promoting quality education for all children. Ms. Davis was a pioneer in education and had a profound passion and dedication to her work. The State Board will miss Ms. Davis’ passion and dedication to teachers and students, and will consider a ceremonial resolution honoring Ms. Davis.

National University has awarded the 2021 National University Teacher Award (NUTA) to Alejandro Diasgranados, a fourth- and fifth- grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Aiton Elementary School in Ward 7. Mr. Diasgranados empowers his students to lead and learn in the classroom. National University described Mr. Diasgranados as representing “everything the award stands for—a passion for teaching and a commitment to do everything they can to help children grow academically, socially, and emotionally.” The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution in honor of his continued commitment and the inspiration that Mr. Alejandro Diasgranados provides every day to his students, staff, and community of Aiton Elementary School and the District of Columbia.

April is designated as National School Library Month by the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) and was first organized in April of 1985. The purpose of National School Library Month is to recognize, celebrate, and uplift the great profession of school librarians, as they are core to student learning, to families, and to teachers collaborating for student achievement. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution to celebrate the school librarians and library workers in the District, and call for the full and equitable funding of librarians to ensure every school in the District has access to a full-time librarian.

The State Board will honor Ricardo Duren, assistant coach for the Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School Boys Basketball Team, who passed away on March 16, 2021. Mr. Duren was a native Washingtonian and Dunbar High School alumnus, who had a passion for sports and serving his community. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution to recognize Mr. Duren's tireless commitment to the students and families he served.

Literacy is critical to not only students’ academic success, but also to an engaged, robust, and well-informed society. However, many students continue to require additional assistance to develop this fundamental skill, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, many of our youngest learners have been overlooked for screenings and needed interventions. Policymakers must do more to strengthen literacy development and instruction from birth through grade 12, such as reexamining licensure standards and pre-service literacy coursework, and promoting science- and evidence-based literacy strategies that focus on aspects of foundational literacy, such as phonics and phonological awareness. To that end, the State Board will hear from a panel of experts on how policymakers can best support schools and local education agencies (LEAs) improve literacy efforts:

Terri Collins, Alabama State Representative, Chair of Education Policy Committee

Karin J. Keith, Associate Professor Department of Curriculum and Instruction Chair, Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University

Kristen Wynn, Mississippi State Literacy Director (K–12), Office of Elementary Education and Reading

Kira Orange Jones, Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 2 Representative

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-7 Honoring WTU President Elizabeth Davis

ii. CR21-8 Recognizing Alejandro Diasgranados as National University’s 2021 Teacher of the Year

iii. CR21-9 Honoring National School Library Month

iv. CR21-10 Honoring Dunbar HS Coach Ricardo Duren

VII. Public Comments

i. Scott Goldstein

ii. Patricia Stamper

iii. Isabella Sanchez

iv. Jezelle Estrado

v. Ronald Thompson, Jr.

vi. Grace Hu

vii. Lorenzo Simms

viii. Kenvin Lacayo

VIII. Literacy Panel

i. Terri Collins, Alabama State Representative, Chair of Education Policy Committee

ii. Karin J. Keith, Associate Professor Department of Curriculum and Instruction Chair, Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University

iii. Kristen Wynn, Mississippi State Literacy Director (K–12), Office of Elementary Education and Reading

IX. Administrative Items

i. SBOE Work Plan

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

