North Carolina’s March Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, decreasing 0.5 of a percentage point from February’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 6.0 percent.

North Carolina’s March 2021 unemployment rate increased 1.3 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 11,338 over the month to 4,757,553 and increased 44,472 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 27,619 over the month to 259,036 and increased 70,274 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 17,300 to 4,469,600 in March. Major industries experiencing increases were Manufacturing, 4,300; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 4,100; Professional & Business Services, 3,800; Education & Health Services, 1,400; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,100; Financial Activities, 700; Other Services, 600; Information, 500; Government, 400; Construction, 300; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since March 2020

Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2021 N.C. 3.9 13.5 13.5 8.8 8.8 6.8 7.3 6.8 6.4 6.1 5.9 5.7 5.2 U.S. 4.4 14.8 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.8 6.9 6.7 6.7 6.3 6.2 6.0

* Please note: 2020 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since March 2020, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 130,400 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 90,800 and Government decreasing by 39,600. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 15,600; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 14,500; Information, 100; and Financial Activities, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 65,500; Government, 39,600; Education & Health Services, 31,000; Manufacturing, 12,000; Other Services, 11,200; Construction, 1,300; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 when the county unemployment rates for March 2021 will be released.