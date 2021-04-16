CYFD Local Offices Plan Child Abuse Prevention Month Activities

04.16.2021

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department is proud to participate in April Child Abuse Prevention Month with local, COVID-safe events happening statewide. The theme for this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month is Thriving Families to emphasize stronger support systems for entire families. Local offices are participating in a wide array of events and activities to help community members spot and report neglect and abuse and provide information on becoming a resource family to care for children when they cannot safely remain at home.

Planned events by county include:

Quay/Harding/ DeBaca , April 10, 2021

In-person class at the Fire Dept. taught by EMTs on how to recognize child abuse and mandated reporting.

Pens with blue ribbons were sent out to faculty and staff at area schools.

San Miguel County, April 14, 2021, 10:00am-3:00pm

Informational gathering with provider Kids Counseling and JPPO joining in. There will be a table set up with PullTogether goodies, and recruitment of foster parents.

Colfax/Union, April 14-30, 2021 (every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday)

Posting on office Facebook page, sharing child abuse prevention/awareness memes/posts. Every Wednesday sharing NM resources for kinship guardianship, becoming a resource parent, and about Reach NM.

Working with local grocery store to set up an informational table where goodies will be handed out.

Create information packets to bring to schools alongside extra backpacks that were donated.

Otero County, April 17, 2021

Participating in a drive through event with the Public Schools. A table will be set up and CYFD/Pull Together goodies/materials will be handed out.

San Juan County, April 17 , 2021, 9:00 am

Teaming up with Desert View to host a booth outside and a Child Abuse Prevention Walk.

Torrance County, April 17, 2020:

Setting up a booth at the Torrance County job fair.

GHOST Unit from Bernalillo County coming to end of the month all staff meeting to review sex trafficking training with staff.

Dona Ana County, April 18 – 24, 2021 (also Crimes Victims’ Rights Week)

Collaboration with the DA’s office and community provider FYI. Staff will connect with community providers in-person to educate and provide information on Child Abuse Prevention, services offered through FYI and information from the DA’s office on Victim’s Assistance. Liaisons will reach out to schools with presentations, pamphlets, pens, bags, etc.

Chaves County, April 19, 2021, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Partnering with CASA for a drive thru child abuse awareness rally.

Socorro/Sierra County, April 22-23, 2021

Hand out flyers, county resource lists, CYFD goodies, and Puerto Seguro food baskets.

Luna/Hidalgo County, April 24, 2021, 10:00am

Driving parade event with FYI, CASA, and Early Intervention.

Bernalillo County, Office #4, April 28, 2021

Partnered with provider Las Cumbres to hand out backpacks and diaper bags at the PineTree Children’s Wellness Center.

Cibola County

Mailing out blue ribbons and flyers to local organizations around the county. Making and providing blue ribbon wreaths to distribute to partners in the community to display.

Grant County

Doing a proclamation with the Mayor, in addition to working with two agencies to do a virtual Town Hall panel.

Valencia County

Presentation from Isleta Pueblo on cultural humility that will include procedures for when they receive a case.

Tie One to End Abuse online event where participants will wear a tie and make a sign saying, “one way we can end child abuse” for social media.

Sandoval County

Making goodie bags with PullTogether items and signed cards to take to local schools.

McKinley County:

Setting up a table outside the office and handing out goodie bags with facts about child abuse in NM.

To schedule interviews about Child Abuse Prevention Month or to arrange coverage for a specific event listed above, please contact CYFD Communication Affairs Manager Charlie Moore-Pabst at 505-470-3248 or charlie.moore-pabst@state.nm.us.

More information on National Child Abuse Prevention Month efforts can be found at https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/

CYFD does not discriminate against any child or youth involved with any aspect the system on the basis of race; creed, religion; sex or gender; gender identity; gender expression; sexual orientation; marital status or partnership; familial or parental status; pregnancy and breastfeeding or nursing; disability; genetic information; intersex traits; citizenship or immigration status; national origin; tribal affiliation; ancestry; language; political affiliation; military or veteran status; medical condition, including HIV/AIDS; status as a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking; and housing status, including homelessness; or any other non-merit factor.

If you believe that you have been discriminated against with respect to a CYFD program or activity, you may contact the Office of the Secretary.

