Learn How the Media Combat Fake News

CommPRO Free Webinar

/EIN News/ -- New York City, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

In an environment where misinformation, partisanship, and deep fakes abound, the role of the journalist has shifted from observer/reporter to advocacy and truth-telling. This panel discussion will explore why and where these lines are drawn – and what the future will look like.

Join Aaron Kwittken (he/him), Founder and CEO of PRophet. and his panel featuring:

Register:  https://bit.ly/3uCdJzA

Discussion questions include:

  • What, exactly, is the role of media when it comes to battling disinformation? Is this their responsibility, and/or to what extent?
  • The role of the journalist, traditionally, is observer and storyteller. Now, advocacy is part of their work. Where is the line between advocacy and reporting – and how do you expect it to continue to change?
  • How do newsrooms change fact checking and reporting processes in an environment in which deep fakes abound?
  • What is the role of technology in countering disinformation/uncovering deep fakes?
  • How has reporting changed with a new presidential administration?

Fay Shapiro
CommPRO.biz
fays@commpro.biz
Direct: 212-779-0181

