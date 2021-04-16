Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,265 in the last 365 days.

Badcock Home Furniture &more contest offers a chance to win $2,500 and have a video featured in future advertisements

Contestants can enter by shooting a 10-second video clip of something "just right"

/EIN News/ -- Mulberry, Florida, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badcock Home Furniture &more is offering a unique opportunity to win a $2,500 Badcock gift certificate and for the winning contestant’s work to be featured in future advertisements. All it takes is for contestants to put their creativity in motion by creating  a 10-second video that showcases things that fit together to illustrate the brand’s recently launched tag line, Just RightTM. This is the next step of Badcock’s campaign that frequently features user-generated content in its advertisements since January.

The “Just Right Video Contest” runs from April 1 through May 1. After the initial submission period ends, Badcock will choose 10 finalists. Fans will then vote through the brand’s Facebook page from May 10-14 for their favorites and to help choose a grand prize winner. The runner-up will win a $1,000 gift certificate and third place will receive a $500 gift certificate. People can submit their videos at www.badcock.com/justrightvideocontest

Guidelines for submitting videos include:

  • Well-lit 
  • Shot horizontal 
  • :10 or less 
  • MOV or MP4 video files
  • No people 
  • No brand names and/or logos 
  • Do not apply any filters 
  • No inappropriate content 

 

For complete rules and contest guidelines, please read the terms and conditions listed on the entry form.

 

About W.S. Badcock Corporation
Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 380+ corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and e-commerce website carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com. 

 

Attachment 


Kristen Schipfer-Barrett
Badcock Home Furniture &more
863-425-4921
kristen.schipfer-barrett@badcock.com

You just read:

Badcock Home Furniture &more contest offers a chance to win $2,500 and have a video featured in future advertisements

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.