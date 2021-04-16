Pareto Holdings Announces New Fellowship Program with Support From All-Star Executive Mentors to Fuel The Tech Start-Up Scene

/EIN News/ -- The Pareto Fellowship will provide the next generation of tech entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain funding, operational and mentorship support.



Five-day virtual program includes executive mentors from companies like SoftBank, Goody Gifting, Misfits Market, Lido, Papa, REEF Technology, and support from Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez.

MIAMI, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pareto Holdings, created by Shutterstock Founder and Executive Chairman Jon Oringer and Goody Gifting CEO Edward Lando to help fuel the Miami tech ecosystem, has announced The Pareto Fellowship, a new five-day active coaching and mentorship program for any entrepreneur focused on building technology companies and an all-star line up of executive mentors. The new fellowship offers accepted applicants the opportunity to work closely with other entrepreneurs, investors and operators, and leaders like Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez and SoftBank Group International CEO Marcelo Claure.

“We created Pareto Holdings and our fellowship program with the goal of bringing more opportunities to new or aspiring founders in growing tech hubs like Miami,” said Jon Oringer, Pareto Holdings partner. “There really are no limitations -- we may find 10 people to execute on their ideas or ours, or companies and founders that we want to back and support, but it could be more. We are really excited to extend this opportunity to help build world-changing companies, with an incredible group of experienced executive leaders to help these entrepreneurs through their journey and a splash of sunshine.”

Pareto Holdings to date has already made 100 investments in various tech startup companies, including those focused in telemedicine, fintech and eCommerce, among others and expects to make another 100 by the end of 2021.

The new fellowship program, which will be held e as a virtual event this year, begins June Monday, June 7th - Friday, June 11th, 2021. It will provide this next generation of entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley with the chance to work with experienced startup founders. Pareto Holdings’ own Jon Oringer, and Edward Lando, will be joined by executive mentors including the founders of Atom Finance, Lido, Misfits Market, Rebate, Smartrr, Rowgatta, Mogul Games, Papa, and REEF Technology, among others.

“We are thrilled to be joined by this incredible group of founders and CEOs who are eager to help us build world-changing companies and mentor bright new entrepreneurs, whether they have an early-stage startup, an idea, or just the grit to lead one of our companies,” said Pareto Holdings Partner Edward Lando. “The week-long program will be a crash course that will truly help accelerate ideas and get some exciting new businesses off the ground in a collaborative environment.”

Startup companies, entrepreneurs, whether they have an idea or not, are encouraged to apply for the fellowship program by May 15th, 2021 at https://www.pareto20.com/apply

To learn more about The Pareto Fellowship Program, please visit: https://www.pareto20.com

About Pareto Holdings

Pareto Holdings was created by Shutterstock Founder and Executive Chairman Jon Oringer and serial entrepreneur Ed Lando to help fuel the Miami tech ecosystem and build world-changing companies in the Miami sunshine. The holding company, which has made over 100 investments since it launched in 2020, aims to back another 100 expected by the end of 2021.

The Pareto Fellowship program is the featured 5-day program put on by the Pareto team and its network of entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders, to create opportunities for new startups and entrepreneurs to build their businesses with the support of experienced leaders and founders.

