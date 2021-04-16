Westminster Barracks DUI #2
CASE#: 21B101459
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Sean Reilly & Tpr Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 at 2037 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3714 VT Route 11 Londonderry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Joey Floyd
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at the above address. Upon further investigation, it was determined Floyd was operating the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Floyd was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Floyd was later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/21 at 1100 hours
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
