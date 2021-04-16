Westminster Barracks DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B101459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Sean Reilly & Tpr Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 at 2037 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3714 VT Route 11 Londonderry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Joey Floyd

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at the above address. Upon further investigation, it was determined Floyd was operating the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Floyd was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Floyd was later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/21 at 1100 hours

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

