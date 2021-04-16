Best Locations To Visit in Indonesia With Matthew Keezer
Bali is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Surrounded by azure seas and rimmed by golden beaches and known as the 'Island of the Gods, ' Bali is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Temples, caves, waterfalls, museums, and markets are just a few of Bali's many attractions.
For those who enjoy history and culture, places like Ubud offer excellent opportunities to learn about Balinese legends and traditions. On the other hand, for those who are looking for adventure, Bali offers a wide range of activities to choose from, such as water sports, muck diving, and wreck diving.
No matter what they want to do, the travelers will almost certainly find it in Bali. A person could spend a month there and only experience a fraction of what Bali can offer.
The hardest part of going on a vacation to Bali is probably choosing where to go first. Fortunately, for those who plan to visit Bali, Matthew Keezer has a few guidelines on the top three places to go when they go there.
Ulun Danu Temple
Located at the edge of Baratan Lake in Bedugul in Bali, Ulun Danu temple is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Dedicated to the goddess of the lake, this unique and mesmerizing temple is one of the quietest and most serene places on the island.
As Matthew Keezer points out, visitors should explore all of the shrines (each one is dedicated to a different god) and enjoy the mind-blowing sight of the intricately carved gates and the ornate architectural touches.
Ubud
Ubud is widely known as Bali's cultural capital, and art enthusiasts should definitely mark this spot as their go-to location. The island offers many galleries dedicated to handicrafts, pottery, orchid culture, ceramics, and sculptures. Some of them are just for exhibition, but they can be bought at most places.
Matthew Keezer's advice for a place to visit in Ubud - Neka Art Museum. As he points out, this incredible museum is situated amidst the beautiful rice fields of Ubud. The museum holds the biggest collection of different types of art and offers a truly unique insight into Bali's art.
Sidemen
Many visitors often forget about this green jewel of Bali, as it offers a perfect alternative to visit for those who don't like the crowded spots like Ubud
It is situated in an incredible, verdant green valley, and there are many nearby waterfalls and magnificent overlooks that you can explore. Matthew Keezer adds that those who are a bit more adventurous should go in a search for secluded waterways and waterfalls where they can gaze upon even prettier scenery.
For those who are looking to visit Bali during the Covid-19 pandemic, Matthew Keezer advises that they check local news and governmental announcements, as the travel and stay regulations could easily change.
Sarah Fin
Sarah Fin
