What It Takes to Be an Industry Leader in Quality Control: Spiderman Mulholland Offers His Tips
Scott Mulholland Shares His Advice on How to Be a Quality Control LeaderPLACE REDDICK, FL, UNITED STATES , April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than three decades in home restoration, Scott "Spiderman" Mulholland has thousands of investigations behind him. He's a bonafide success in his industry and a resource for anyone who wants to learn more about quality control. This professional has some valuable advice on what it means to get it right the first time.
Find the Right Approach
Scott Mulholland is first and foremost concerned about the people he works with. Any quality control leader is going to have an impact on how workers or project leaders go about their daily duties. The scrutiny can even cause them to make mistakes that they never would if they were more relaxed!
This is why it's so important to pay attention to the hierarchy on a job site, and how the staff interacts with one another. Mulholland will never beat around the bush when it comes to safety, but he does understand the value of diplomacy.
Focus on Preparation
Quality control is all about digging into the nitty-gritty details of not just the larger project, but the individual components of each step. In many ways, this has nothing to do with reading a book and taking a test. There's just too much variation when it comes to construction for Scott Mulholland to think he knows it all.
You need to be willing to ask questions, admit when you don't understand something, and think through the consequences of multiple scenarios.
Mulholland recommends doing whatever it takes to ensure that you have a handle on the situation. So maybe that means taking dozens of photos so you can go back and analyze before you make your final decisions. You also need to examine the actual products that are being used and how they will affect long-term quality.
Know the Laws
Every state has its own version of quality control, which can ultimately change how you communicate on the job. For instance, if you want to see a defect replaced instead of repaired, you might not have the option to make that request.
Scott Mulholland can tell you that a master checklist that covers nearly everything can make a difference. It's not a substitute for your own intuition and experience, but it can remind you of certain details before you leave the site.
Whether you're in contracting or not, the principles of quality control can be applied to nearly any major project. Scott Mulholland has seen how his work can mitigate anything from deterioration to expensive lawsuits. Regardless of where you are in your career, it takes a lot of practice to perfect your strategy. Using these tips can make it easier to streamline the process though, so you can become an industry leader.
