CareDx to Present at UNOS Transplant Management Forum

Company to showcase its latest integrated solutions for improving care across the whole transplant journey

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 29th Annual UNOS Transplant Management Forum (TMF), which takes place virtually between April 19-22, 2021.

On April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, CareDx will be hosting a symposium titled “Providing Personalized Care for Every Step on the Transplant Journey,” which will include the following topics:

The Transplant Patient

Pre-transplant Care with TX Connect and XynCare

Quality Care with XynQAPI

Post-transplant Care with AlloSure® dd-cfDNA

“CareDx is thrilled to join TMF this year and share its comprehensive suite of integrated digital solutions that provide better tools for those who care for transplant patients,” said Kashif Rathore, Senior Vice President, Digital Business, CareDx. “With the recent inclusion of TX Connect into the CareDx family, we now offer solutions at every critical step of the transplant patient journey—from transplant referral to post transplant care.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

Greg Chodaczek

347-610-7010

investor@caredx.com