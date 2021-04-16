Adverum Biotechnologies to Present New Data from the OPTIC Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Wet AMD at ARVO 2021 

/EIN News/ -- -- Adverum to host webcast with key opinion leaders on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM PT --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of additional clinical data for Cohorts 1-4 in the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Virtual Meeting. Preclinical data on ADVM-062, a novel IVT gene therapy that also utilizes Adverum’s proprietary vector capsid AAV.7m8, in blue cone monochromacy will also be presented.

Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)

Session: AMD: Clinical research - New Therapies and Technologies

Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET

Presenter: Brandon G. Busbee, M.D., partner, Tennessee Retina Physicians

Poster Title: Preclinical Evaluation of ADVM-062, a Novel Intravitreal Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Blue Cone Monochromacy

Session: Drug Delivery and Gene Therapy

Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM ET

Presenter: Ruslan Grishanin, director translational science, Adverum Biotechnologies

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET, the virtual presentations will be available on demand to ARVO participants. Adverum plans to post the ADVM-022 OPTIC presentation under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum’s website. The ADVM-062 BCM poster will be available in the Publications section of Adverum’s website.

Adverum Webcast

Date: May 2, 2021

Time: 7:00 – 8:30 AM PT (10:00 – 11:30 AM ET)

Key Opinion Leaders Participating:

Brandon G. Busbee, M.D.​, partner, Tennessee Retina Physicians; Investigator in OPTIC ​

Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D.​, director of the Vitreoretinal Service and director of Retina Research at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston

The live video webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum's website. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the “Adverum Biotechnologies’ OPTIC Clinical Data Discussion Conference Call.” It is recommended call participants dial in 15 minutes in advance. The archived audio webcast will be available on Adverum’s website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

On May 6, 2021 after market, Adverum plans to report recent business progress and financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

