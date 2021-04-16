First Female-Led Leaked Content Monitoring & Removal Service Leak Content Removal Leads the Way in Fighting Revenge Porn

Leak Content Removal

The internet can be a dangerous and harmful place for a woman’s reputation. Leak Content Removal understands them and can help in powerfully effective ways.

Intimate videos are leaked whether by them being sent to others, phones begin hacked, photos stolen from social media accounts, or photos taken without their consent.” — Marilyn, founder of Leak Content Removal

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s few places that can harm someone’s reputation as thoroughly as the internet. When something like angry exes are factored in, it can be absolutely frightening. Fortunately, help is out there. Also, something that is quite important for women suffering from something like revenge porn, there’s now a female owned and led service focused on solving these problems. Leak Content Removal is a leading content monitoring and removal service, that specializes in all areas of online reputation management, including a very effective DCMA takedown approach. Leak Content Removal finds and takedowns objectionable photos, videos, mentions, articles, blogs, forum and chat group attacks, links and negative reviews for clients, winning remarkable feedback for the firm’s services.

There has been a surge in reported incidents of revenge porn since the past year, which has worsened during the lockdown. “Intimate videos are leaked whether by them being sent to others, phones begin hacked, photos stolen from social media accounts, or photos taken without their consent,” commented Marrilyn, founder of Leak Content Removal.

Marrilyn continued, clearly passionate about helping clients, “We deeply empathize with our client's situation and want them to feel as comfortable as possible, hence offer the most extensive monitoring services in the market to track down as many of the leaks as possible. Currently, clients will be speaking with a female representative from our company as most of the victims are females and we want them to feel as comfortable as possible while working with us.”

The need for these services are very real. Non-Consensual Pornography victims can experience huge amounts of stress, shame, and often feel they can't talk to anyone (friends or family) about the experience. It can even impact their lives at work or school. Relationship between couples can be severely damaged, and many women consider changing their names or relocating to separate themselves from this content. Leak Content Removal’s services can solve these problems without having to make such impactful, life-altering changes.

According to the company, it searches far beyond Google in its search for revenge porn, Non-Consensual Pornography, and other objectional material. This is quite important in 2021, with the internet growing daily, more people being online for longer periods of time than ever, and the places where this kind of material is often posted shifting quite often. Leak Content Removal’s team are experts at finding this content and using DCMA takedown demands and other methods to have them removed.

Feedback for Leak Content Removal’s services has been completely positive.

H.C., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “I have an angry ex who flooded the internet with revenge porn when he heard I was with someone else in a serious relationship. At first I was extremely unsure of what to do and felt powerless. My best friend suggested I contact Leak Content Removal. It was awesome I was able to speak to a female agent from the company about what happened. The service was worth every penny, Leak Content Removal is awesome, and this painful content is no longer online.”

For more information be sure to visit https://leakcontentremoval.com.

ABOUT LEAK CONTENT REMOVAL

Leak Content Removal is the World’s first female-led leaked content monitoring & removal company. We are committed to help our clients feel at ease, protect your reputation, get your life and peace of mind back. Specialized in the takedown of online negative content from photos, videos, mentions, articles, blogs, forum, chat group attacks, links to negative reviews. Choose between our done-for-you monitoring and takedown services or learn how to DIY by engaging us as a consultant.