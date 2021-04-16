CPI Aerostructures Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019



Revenue of $25.4 million compared to $22.7 million.

Gross profit of $4.6 million compared to $2.5 million.

Gross margin of 18.2% compared to 10.9%.

Net income of $1.3 million compared to net loss of $(1.4) million.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 compared to loss per diluted share of $(0.12).

Cash flow from operations of $1.7 million compared to $3.7 million.

Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019

Revenue of $87.6 million compared to $87.5 million.

Gross profit of $12.1 million compared to $9.1 million.

Gross margin of 13.8% compared to 10.4%.

Net loss of $(1.3) million compared to a net loss of $(4.5) million.

Loss per share of $(0.11) compared to a loss per share of $(0.38).

Cash flow used by operations of $(1.6) million compared to a use of $(0.4) million.

Total funded backlog of $169.6 million of which $166.2 or 98% is for defense markets, compared to $147.6 million, of which $136.9 million, or 93% was for defense markets.

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.24 compared to 1.29.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020.

“For the fourth quarter, we delivered on our expectation for a strong finish to the year, posting 11.9% higher revenue, a 730-basis point improvement in gross margin and a swing to bottom line profitability. Revenue growth was driven by continued effective execution of our funded military backlog. Revenue from military contracts increased by 13% while revenue from commercial aviation contracts was essentially flat from last year.

“For the year, our top line grew slightly from 2019 despite the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances of 2020. We are especially pleased that our defense product revenue increased by more than 15%, or $10.5 million over last year. This progress, however, was masked by a $10.4 million decline in our commercial revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cash flow from operations in 2020 was $1.2 million less than in 2019; however, 2019 benefited from a more than $3 million tailwind caused by a customer overpayment that was fully repaid during 2020, creating a headwind to reported cash generation,” said Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

“As previously reported, at the end of the fourth quarter we exited a very unprofitable program we had with a business jet customer. This program had been a drag on our margins and operating cash flow generation for the past two years. The exit of this program contributed to a decline in our total backlog at year-end; however, the more than $476 million that remains is high-quality and comprised almost entirely of multi-year contracts with our defense industry customers for products supporting programs aligned with national security spending priorities. More importantly, the total backlog is converting to funded orders and we saw our second year in a row with a book-to-bill ratio higher than 1.24, while our funded backlog increased by 15% this year,” added Mr. McCrosson.

“During the back half of 2020, the seeds of our defense-oriented business development strategy began to bear fruit as a number of newer defense programs ramped up, driving revenue growth from defense contracts and margin gains. With several of these programs moving into production in 2021, we expect to sustain momentum in the business. This momentum along with a funded backlog of $170 million boosts our confidence in our outlook for higher revenue, operating income and operating cash flow in 2021 compared to 2020,” concluded Mr. McCrosson.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019



ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $6,033,537 $4,052,109 Restricted cash --- 1,380,684 Accounts receivable, net 4,962,906 7,029,602



Contract assets

19,729,638 15,280,807 Inventory 9,567,921 5,891,386 Refundable income taxes 40,000 474,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 534,857 721,964 Total Current Assets 40,868,859 34,831,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,075,048 3,886,863 Property and equipment, net 2,521,742 3,282,939 Intangibles, net 250,000 375,000 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 191,179 179,068 Total Assets $49,691,082 $44,339,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $12,092,684 $8,199,557 Accrued expenses 5,693,518 2,372,522 Contract liabilities 1,650,549 3,561,707 Loss reserve 800,971 2,650,963 Current portion of long-term debt 6,501,666 2,484,619 Operating lease liabilities 1,819,237 1,709,153 Income taxes payable 862 1,216 Total Current Liabilities 28,559,487 20,979,737 Line of credit 20,738,685 26,738,685 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,537,149, 2,596,784 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,205,095 1,764,614 Total Liabilities 58,040,416 52,079,820 Shareholders’ Deficit : Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 11,951,271 and 11,818,830 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 11,951 11,819 Additional paid-in capital 72,005,841 71,294,629 Accumulated deficit (80,367,126) (79,046,688) Total Shareholders’ Deficit (8,349,334) (7,740,240) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $49,691,082 $44,339,580









CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS