HerpaGreens Review - Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Have you recently been diagnosed with herpes? Is that all that’s been echoing in your head lately? If yes, this isn’t surprising to us, considering how society views herpes and its ability to quickly spread from one person to the next. Then there’s the element of embarrassment and shame that immediately rises no matter who the person might be. In regard to possible solutions, there is quite the list, but oftentimes, conventional medicine only seems to trigger unwanted side effects.

After weighing the pros and cons, we decided to see whether any all-natural solutions currently exist in the market, and one that we were interested in, claims to eliminate herpes at its root. Forget the herpes’ exceptional ability to mask itself behind healthy cells, as one formula can possibly pinpoint the exact location. Have we stimulated your curiosity levels yet? Well, the purpose of this review is to shed light on a supplement called HerpaGreens. Here’s what we were able to compile based on available information:

What is HerpaGreens?

HerpaGreens is a super antioxidant blend that is intended to serve as a herpes remedy. It supposedly eases related symptoms by seeking and destroying the virus first. That’s right, instead of stopping at the prevention of HSV-1 and HSV-2, this all-natural blend ensures that its DNA string is slashed altogether.

Combining 57 cleansing herbs altogether, HerpaGreens reflects three important goals close to the creators, Cody Morgan’s and Charles Ellis’ hearts. First, the quality of the ingredients had to of high-class. Second, the solution should be easy to include in just about any lifestyles. Lastly, the duo wanted the solution to be as affordable as possible.

With these general pieces of information in mind, let’s look closely at how HerpaGreens is meant to work.

How does HerpaGreens work?

Herpes is an infection that works by attacking and controlling healthy cells. Once it succeeds in holding healthy cells hostage, the infection will replicate itself and continue its attacks masked. The main issue with this infection is not being able to identify its exact location, however, this is something that is now of the past.

As disclosed by Cody Morgan, “a newly discovered “kill-switch” within the virus” can be activated so that the herpes virus is prevented from making replicates. In fact, this discovery allows the immune system to find and kill the infection to its end. This so-called discovery appears to be in the form of three all-natural ingredients that replace tranylcypromine or TCP.

The reason for going all-natural rests in the mere fact that TCP has not been licensed as a treatment for herpes. Nevertheless, individuals can be freed from painful sores and blisters, embarrassment linked to the stigma of herpes and above all, individuals might be freed from the risk of infecting others.

What ingredients constitute the HerpaGreens’ formula?





The three main ingredients that make HerpaGreens potent, as mentioned earlier, are resveratrol, curcumin and quercetin, all of which are superior to TCP. In fact, Cody Morgan insists that the trio “stops the virus dead in its tracks from multiplying and infecting other healthy cells,” adding that, “curcumin has remarkable antiviral effects on HSV-1.”

His research on quercetin supposedly led to the finding that a blockage in both HSV-1 and HSV-2 replication can be anticipated. Finally, when it comes to resveratrol, it was noted that it can “prevent the spreading of HSV-1 and HSV-2 by blocking activation of the inflammatory TCP protein.”

While the powerful trio did seem to have helped to reduce the replication and spread of HSV-1 and HSV-2 strains, Cody wanted more answers, and so, he onboarded his lifelong friend, Charles Ellis. Charles then enhanced the HerpaGreens formula by including a blend of plants, greens and fruits mixes, “a breakfast time staple” and “an everyday cooking ingredient.”

Without further ado, here’s the exact ingredients breakdown by the type of blends:

Superfood, Antioxidant and Mushroom Blend (2.6g per HerpaGreens scoop)

Alfalfa Leaf, Carrot, Wheat Grass, Spinach, Spirulina, Broccoli, Tomato, Beet, Cucumber, Brussel Sprout, Cabbage, Celery, Kale, Asparagus, Green Bell Pepper, Cauliflower, Parsley, Organic Banana, Coconut Juice Powder, Pomegranate, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Cranberry, Pineapple, Concord Grape, Cherry, Apricot, Orange, Strawberry, Camu Camu Fruit, Reishi Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom and Maitake Mushroom.

Nutrient Dense Natural Herbs and Extracts (1.2g per HerpaGreens scoop)

Acacia Gum, Acerola Cherry Extract, Turmeric Root, Green Tea Leaf, Cinnamon Bark, Eleuthero Root, Ginger Root, Glucosylated Stevia Leaf, Mangosteen Extract, Ashwagandha Root and Korean Ginseng Root.

Prebiotic Fiber and Digestive Enzyme Complex (406mg per HerpaGreens scoop)

Apple Fiber, Chicory Root Extract, Fungal Amylase, Fungal Protease, Glucoamylase, Lipase and Cellulase.

Probiotic Blend 2.5 Billion CFUs (10mg per HerpaGreens scoop)

Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus Helveticus, Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

What does science suggest about the HerpaGreens formula?

We decided to kick things up a notch to see to what extent the top three ingredients can help to ameliorate herpes symptoms.

First, we have resveratrol, which is a natural component found in grapes. As per one initial study, the component has been shown to limit HSV-1 formation on the skin. When a resveratrol cream was then administered intravaginally five times per day for the first five days (1 hour after infection), HSV-2 replication reduced significantly. In the end, the team noted that “collectively, these results demonstrate that resveratrol cream inhibits or reduces HSV replication in the vagina of mice and limits extravaginal disease. [1]”

Second, we have quercetin, an antioxidant extracted from plants and widely used in traditional medicine. In a study that explored the molecular mechanism linking anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activities using an in vitro HSV-1 infection model, it was found that quercetin did help. Specifically, it significantly suppressed a particular expression, leading to the inhibitions of inflammatory factors. As concluded by the team, “these findings suggest that the anti-HSV-1 effects of quercetin are related to the suppression of TLR-3 dependent inflammatory responses. [2]”

Third, we have curcumin, a bioactive compound belonging to an Indian spice called turmeric. One source highlighted that curcumin might be able to halt genital herpes virus and could potentially reduce inflammation [3]. Finally, a possible reason why pre- and probiotics might have been included has to do with the fact that the microbiomes carry anti-viral properties. For instance, a study that aimed at verifying the effect of Lactobacillus rhamnosus on HSV-1 infection reported that the probiotic did help to eliminate HSV-1 while limiting its replications [4]. Of course, the latter only looked at one of four probiotic strains, but the positive findings are definitely reassuring.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What are HSV-1 and HSV-2?

HSV-1 and HSV-2 are varieties of herpes. The main difference between the two simplex virus types revolves around the way through they are transmitted. For instance, HSV-1 is normally transmitted orally, while HSV-2 is spread through sexual intercourse.

What is the best way to take HerpaGreens?

The best way to take HerpaGreens is by adding one serving (or one scoop) one or two times every day to 8 to 16 ounces of water or any beverage base for that matter.

Is HerpaGreens safe?

Seeing how HerpaGreens only includes natural ingredients, it is deemed generally safe to take. That said, anyone currently taking any medication should consult a health professional before placing an order. The same goes for pregnant and/or nursing mothers. Children under the age of 18 should refrain from considering HerpaGreens altogether, and in general, exceeding the recommended doses should not even be an option.

Is HerpaGreens vegan-friendly?

Yes, HerpaGreens is vegan-friendly. In all truth, it is also dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free as well.

Was HerpaGreens tested before releasing it to the general public?

Yes, it turns out that a clinical trial was conducted with 278 volunteers. In the end, all of them reported an improvement in symptoms linked to the herpes virus. For now, details on the clinical trial have not been provided, but it might be a good idea to get in touch with Cody or Charles for more information.

Does HerpaGreens contain allergens?

While the ingredients are not thought of as food allergens, the FDA does see coconut as a tree nut, and hence an allergen. It is important to note that the American College of Allergy explicitly classifies coconut as a fruit, so it really comes down to how people react on an individualistic basis.

What is the best way to get in touch with HerpaGreens’ customer service team?

If issues regarding the product itself comes up, an email should be sent to support@herpagreens.com. For shipping-related concerns, the best course of action would be to visit the retailer, BuyGoods’ website.

Is HerpaGreens protected by a refund policy?

All HerpaGreens orders are protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If within 60 days after receiving one’s respective order, the infection has neither vanished nor have the symptoms improved, customer service can be contacted for a full refund. Note that the refund would only apply on remaining bottles that have not been opened. For more information, consider the following points of contact:

Email: support@herpagreens.com.

Return Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, Colorado, 80112.

What does a purchase of HerpaGreens include?

In addition to the purchase of HerpaGreens bottles, individuals will receive two special bonuses:

#1. Ageless Body, Perfect Body

While HerpaGreens is deemed sufficient in destroying the virus, nothing like elevating the immune function will ensure optimal longevity. In this bonus, the duo claims to have included a collection of nature’s most powerful, easy-to-prepare and delicious health boosting protocols. All of these protocols are said to include one key ingredient deemed most effective in treating numerous health problems.

#2. Secret Kitchen Cures – Little Known Remedies that Make Pills Useless

Inside this second bonus, individuals will be provided with a collection of super powerful health protocols. This is not only meant to enhance the immune system, but also cognitive function, energy levels and vitality as a whole. To our surprise, health issues concerning poor eye health, gums diseases, and sensitive teeth among others can be improved as well.

How much does HerpaGreens cost?

Each HerpaGreens bottle is expected to last one month. Like most greens and antioxidants blends, this solution has been delivered in powdered form (i.e., 4.4g per serving). Having said that, presented below are different price points to consider (excluding shipping and other fees):

30-day supply of HerpaGreens : $79 each

: $79 each 90-day supply of HerpaGreens : $59 each

: $59 each 180-day supply of HerpaGreens : $49 each

In terms of the Shipping Policy, shipments sent out to U.S. addresses will incur an additional $9.95 in fees, while orders to Canada will incur $19.95. Delivery can be expected within 5 to 7 business days for the former and up to 15 days for the latter.





Meet Cody Morgan & Charles Ellis

Cody Morgan is a former special ops combat medic in the U.S. army and introduces himself as a “specialist in treating wounded soldiers in the field of battle.” As someone who had the herpes infection and still has immense guilt for having spread it to his girlfriend (who ended up with both herpes, HSV-1 and HSV-2), Cody went on a mission to find an all-natural solution that reverses the infection.

While he was doing his due diligence, he was still serving as a medic. One thing he did notice is that only the Americans and Africans were reporting symptoms linked to herpes, not one Moroccan did. After investigating the Moroccan diet, he arrived at the conclusion that their diets are filled with antioxidants. To see how else Cody could develop the formula, he joined forces with scientist and specialist in germ warfare, Charles Ellis. This led the duo to none other than HerpaGreens.

Final Verdict

Overall, HerpaGreens is an antioxidant-rich greens formula that aims to eliminate the herpes virus right at its roots. Founded on the basis of the Moroccan diet, HerpaGreens only includes all-natural ingredients, not to forget that it also carries an ample source of pre- and probiotics. The reason for the latter appears to stem from the fact that such ingredients also contain anti-viral properties ideal for killing infections.

As for the effectiveness of this formula, we only conducted preliminary research, meaning that not all ingredients were assessed on the basis of science. From what we’ve gathered thus far, animal models only exist to date. These earlier results are positive; however, it is too soon to tell whether they are truly effective. Since, Cody and Charles affirm to have tested this solution on over 200 people, it might be a good idea to gather more information from the customer support team.

In terms of price as a factor, they appear fair, however, whether or not they are truly justifiable for the purposes of herpes is not fully clear. Moving forward, we encourage everyone to do a thorough investigation. In addition, it is always a good idea to clarify any questions and/or concerns with the customer service team. To find out more about HerpaGreens and what it can do for people struggling with the herpes infection, visit here>>>.

