CloudCommerce’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution Outperforms Client Expectations in Recent Test

An accessories maker for the Jeep Wrangler experienced a 143% increase in conversions resulting from its highest click-through rate ever by leveraging SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that an accessories maker for the Jeep Wrangler experienced a 143% increase in conversions and its highest click-through rate ever by leveraging SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven solution.



Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO reported, “SWARM tested 90 ad variations leveraging a mix of images, headline and body copy. The content was tested against the client’s Jeep Owner audience in Facebook and optimized for conversions. The top five ad combinations were implemented and started running on March 2. The campaigns were structured around Jeep Wrangler landing pages.

“We expected to outperform the client’s previous creative efforts,” Mr. Van Noy continued. “However, we were absolutely blown away with these stunning results. A 143% increase in conversions means that the client is now in the very enviable position of dramatically increasing its top line revenue.”

Also, SWARM helps solve the user data “cookie” crisis. SWARM uses AI to manage “personas” which will now become more important than ever for targeting purposes. “Third-party cookies are dead,” concluded Mr. Van Noy. “We believe that we are on the right side of digital advertising history.”

For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com .

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: (800) 673-0927

communications@cloudcommerce.com