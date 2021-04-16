State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fire Departments Bring Fire Safety to Tennesseans’ Doors with Front Porch Fire Prevention!

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce the inaugural Front Porch Fire Prevention statewide outreach event set for Saturday, April 17, 2021 in communities across Tennessee.

Ninety-three Tennessee fire departments in communities across Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions will distribute 10,000 bags of fire safety educational material in their communities in order to reduce fire fatalities. Each participating department is receiving education material for all ages from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), Knox Company and the SFMO.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have presented challenges great and small to Tennessee fire departments, but they overcame those obstacles with creative solutions and teamwork,” said SFMO Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “The Front Porch Fire Prevention program gives fire departments of all sizes a new way to share the importance of fire safety with residents while being mindful of COVID-19 and the uncertainty many Tennesseans may have about engaging in close contact with others.”

The goal of this event is to distribute fire safety education in a socially distanced manner while allowing departments to interact with residents. Departments may also provide their own material and information on fundraising and recruitment in the Front Porch Fire Prevention bags. Additionally, residents will have an opportunity to fill out a survey for a chance to win a $100 Domino’s gift card donated by Knox Company and request smoke alarms provided by the SFMO.

Since “Get Alarmed Tennessee!” started in 2012, over 244,000 free smoke alarms have been distributed to Tennessee fire departments and partner organizations across Tennessee. So far, at least 314 residents have been alerted to fires in their homes and escaped without serious injury thanks to smoke alarms installed through the program.

When it comes to smoke alarms, remember:

Install working smoke alarms inside and outside of every sleeping area and have at least one alarm on every level of the home. Make sure everyone in the home can hear the alarm and knows what it sounds like.

Consumers should replace the batteries in their home's smoke alarms twice a year in both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors unless they have smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries.

Smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries are available and designed to last for the life of the alarm. If the alarm chirps on these units, the entire smoke alarm must be replaced right away.

Remember to test alarms once a month using the alarm's "test" button.

In addition to working smoke alarms, residents should also devise a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and a designated common meeting place far enough away from the home. Share and practice the plan with all who live in the home, including children.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get out of the home immediately and go to your pre-planned meeting place to call 9-1-1.

