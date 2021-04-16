SNAP UPDATE: Minimum Supplemental Payment Set for SNAP Recipients

The federal government recently approved that some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive a minimum supplemental payment of $95 each month. Affected Rhode Island SNAP recipients will receive the April supplemental payment in April sometime after April 16, 2021.

I receive SNAP. How do I know if I'm affected?

Since the spring of 2020, all SNAP eligible households have received the maximum benefit amount for their household size. This benefit received on the first of each month is the amount calculated based on eligibility. A supplemental payment between the 3rd and 5th of each month has been given to SNAP recipients who didn't already receive the maximum on the 1st. Now, households that had not received a supplemental payment at all will get at least $95 for as long as the public health emergency continues. The remainder of the April supplement will be paid in April sometime after April 16, 2021. Beginning in May 2021, households will receive one single supplemental payment on or around the 3rd of each month. Please see the three examples below to better understand this complex change.

Example A: On March 1, Sally received $430 for her household where she and her daughter lives. Since $430 is the maximum for a household of 2, Sally didn't get a supplemental payment on March 3rd. Beginning in April, Sally will receive $430 on the 1st and another $95 on our about the 16th. For future months, the $95 will come to Sally around the 3rd of each month.

Example B. On March 1, Joseph, who lives alone, received $200 for SNAP. On March 3rd, he began receiving $34 more to bring him to the $234 max benefit for a household of one. Beginning in April, Joseph will receive $200 on April 1, $34 on the 3rd and another $61 more on our about the 16th. $34 + $61 = $95 (minimum supplement) For future months, the $95 will come to Joseph as one payment on or around the 3rd of each month.

Example C: On March 1, Michelle, a single mom with two children, received $456 in SNAP. On March 3rd, she received $160 more to bring her to the $616 max benefit for a household of three. For April, Michelle will again get $456 on the 1st and another $160 on the 3rd. She will not receive anything more on or about the 16th because $160 is more than the new, minimum $95 supplement.

A table showing the maximum amount for household sizes can be found on our What's New Page (link below).