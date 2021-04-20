World’s First end-to-end Metal Manufacturing Simulator Now Available: SPEE3DCraft
EINPresswire.com/ -- SPEE3D releases SPEE3DCraft; a novel free-to-download additive manufacturing (AM) simulator where individuals can explore genuine metal 3D printing technologies and processes in a way that is both fun and educational, directly from their PC.
This April SPEE3D released SPEE3DCraft; a downloadable simulator which grants craftspeople and 3D printing enthusiasts the opportunity to discover real-life metal 3D printing workflows using the same technology and equipment developed by SPEE3D. Through this intuitive, gamified simulator, individuals can now engage with additive manufacturing techniques once shrouded in ambiguity, virtually anywhere, and for free.
Craftspeople often require direct access to a technology to refine or develop their manufacturing capability, or if the technology is new, to learn how it works. Recent workplace COVID-19 safety restrictions, and postponed events that feature new tech has limited an individual’s opportunity to augment their skillset. SPEE3DCraft was conceptualised to overcome these limitations, as an easily obtainable alternative for individuals to experience and learn about real-life metal 3D printing.
SPEE3D CTO Steve Camilleri states, "SPEE3DCraft shows people how SPEE3D's metal 3D printing process works from start to finish in a way unlike anything seen before. From aspiring engineers to manufacturing craftspeople, we are excited to see how it inspires the practice of those who use it".
In SPEE3DCraft users play as a craftsperson. They are tasked to interact with additive manufacturing technology and machinery to design, print, post-process and supply as many metal parts as possible. The user's score is determined based on how many high-quality metal parts they can deliver within a time limit.
Developed in-house, SPEE3DCraft is a multi-environment simulator designed to provide users the most authentic AM experience possible. Almost every aspect of the simulator has been programmed to be a reflection of the existing SPEE3D process and its technology. For example, the duration of each operation in SPEE3DCraft, from printing to post-processing the metal part is scaled to real time. Users are also able to craft real metal parts currently used in everyday manufacturing. Even the CAD station featured in the SPEE3DCraft simulator has been designed to imitate real Autodesk Fusion 360 CAD software that is used in the actual SPEE3D process.
Autodesk provides leading 3D design, engineering and entertainment software services across various industries, such as manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, and media and entertainment. Accurate simulation of Autodesk's Fusion 360 software within SPEE3DCraft presents an innovative way a user can interact with the technology as part of the experience.
Autodesk director of additive manufacturing Alexander Oster states: “Autodesk Fusion 360 exists to provide users the power to create anything. SPEE3D brings a paradigm shift to metal additive manufacturing, providing dramatic reductions in production costs that will be revolutionary for the industry. Having representation of Fusion 360 in SPEE3DCraft is really unique, and we’re excited to see how it drives our complementary technologies providing value to new and existing users”.
SPEE3DCraft is a world-first simulator which demonstrates the SPEE3D metal 3D printing process from end to end. Launched April 16th it can now be downloaded directly from the simulator’s official website.
To download SPEE3DCraft for FREE visit www.spee3dcraft.com or for more information visit www.spee3d.com.
About SPEE3D
SPEE3D, based in Darwin and Melbourne, Australia, is an innovative supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. SPEE3D focuses on the development, assembly, and distribution of machines and integrated system solutions based on the patented cold-spray technology. The products enable significantly faster, lower-cost, and more scalable production than traditional metal printing techniques for copper and aluminium.
Amy Frost
SPEE3DCraft Simulator Official Release Gameplay Trailer - Available Now for Download