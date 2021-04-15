Drexel Building Supply, Inc. expands operations in New Berlin

New facility will create 50 jobs, $11 million capital investment

MADISON, WI. APRIL 15, 2021 – Drexel Building Supply Inc., a leading provider of building materials and services to contractors and homeowners, is expanding its facility in New Berlin—an $11 million project expected to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

“In addition to the jobs created by this project, this expansion will allow Drexel Building Supply Inc.to take advantage of a growing market and increased demand for its services,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “This project marks the latest example of a Wisconsin business that has chosen to grow in our state because of our strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $250,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Drexel Building Supply will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created during that period.

Drexel Building Supply is planning to develop a large showroom and distribution center in New Berlin to keep up with increased demand for construction and home improvement materials. The new seven-building, 128,000-square-foot complex will include a showroom, warehouse, shop/siding shed, treated shed, truss shed, header shed, and a plywood and laminated veneer lumber shed. The complex will be located on a vacant 92-acre parcel in the New Berlin Industrial Park.

The first phase of the project includes construction of two buildings that will serve as operations for cabinetry and flooring. This phase will transfer the cabinetry and flooring operations and 75 employees from the Brookfield facility, which the company has outgrown. The second phase includes the completion of five lumberyard buildings. These developments will allow Drexel to add new employees and expand its product categories. With the new location, the company plans to deliver to a 60-mile-plus radius daily.

WEDC’s assistance is also helping facilitate the company’s statewide growth. Drexel expects to create 100 full-time jobs across the company’s nine locations in Wisconsin. Of the 100, 50 will be created at the New Berlin facility, with the remaining 50 created at other locations. All the current Brookfield employees will be offered their same positions at the expanded New Berlin location.

“Congratulations to Drexel and all its employees. This significant expansion will be a boon for the company and its employees and a big benefit to New Berlin,” said state Sen. Dale Kooyenga. “Drexel’s success is a great example of how a strong and resilient economy has positive benefits for the wider community, region and state.”

In addition to the 50 jobs expected to be created by Drexel Building Supply, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 56 additional jobs in the region. Those 106 total new jobs are expected to generate $213,356 in state income tax revenue annually.

Drexel Building Supply Inc. is a leading provider of building materials and services to professional contractors and homeowners throughout Wisconsin. Founded by Albert and Joan Fleischman in 1985, the company is based in Campbellsport, where it was formerly known as Campbellsport Building Supply. Drexel offers lumber, roofing/siding, trusses, millwork, doors, windows, pole building, decking, cabinetry, flooring and window treatments.