MilliporeSigma expands Wisconsin operations

MilliporeSigma, an industry-leading life sciences company that provides contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services, currently has four biochemical production and pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin—and recently announced a $65 million expansion of the facility, in Verona, Wisconsin, a project expected to create approximately 50 new jobs starting this year.

The company’s expansion plans include increasing the company’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capacity and adding a 70,000-square-foot highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility. These additions will accommodate projected growth and provide an audit-ready facility that meets customer and internal quality requirements.

WEDC has authorized up to $200,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years, contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative and forward-thinking companies like MilliporeSigma develop here,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Companies have a choice when deciding to expand, and MilliporeSigma’s decision to invest in Verona is a testament to Wisconsin’s strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”

With more than 35 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of small molecules, biologics and ADC technologies, MilliporeSigma offers extensive experience in both clinical and commercial manufacturing. The company’s comprehensive service portfolio combines the steps of drug development and production into a single source, helping reduce risk and streamlining the process of getting therapies to patients faster. MilliporeSigma was created after Germany-based Merck acquired the former Millipore Corp. and Sigma-Aldrich and merged them in 2015.