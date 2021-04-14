Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Webinar Focuses On Court Language Access Services

The Judicial Council and National Center for State Courts will conduct a free public webinar to review strategies for making limited-English speakers, including those in rural communities, aware of language services and multilingual materials available to increase their access to the court system.

