Attorney General issues APRA finding in The Providence Journal v. Rhode Island Convention Center Authority

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that his office has issued a finding in response to an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) complaint filed against the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority by The Providence Journal.

As detailed in the finding, the Office of the Attorney General found that a company the Authority hired to perform work on its behalf is a public body, as defined by the APRA, and therefore must produce records that are defined as public within that statute.

Pursuant to the APRA, public bodies are required to disclose payroll records that they maintain in response to a public records request, to the extent those records contain information that is public under the APRA.

The Office advised the parties that the requested records, to the extent they are maintained by the company, are subject to the APRA and should be produced to The Providence Journal within five business days.

