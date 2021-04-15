Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,318 in the last 365 days.

QIWI Announces Final Dividend for the full year 2020

/EIN News/ -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced that the Board of Directors approved a final dividend in respect of the full year ended December 31, 2020 of USD 31 cents per share. The dividend record date is April 27, 2021, and the Company intends to pay the dividend on April 29, 2021. The holders of ADSs will receive the dividend shortly thereafter.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 18.1 million virtual wallets, over 113,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 135 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 31 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.


Contact

Investor Relations
+357.25028091
ir@qiwi.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

QIWI Announces Final Dividend for the full year 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.