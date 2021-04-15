Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

Net income improves 31.3% to kick off 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wisc., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 31.3% improvement in net income to $18.0 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $13.7 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

       
  Operating Results Comparison    
       
      Percentage   Percentage   Percentage  
      Increase   Increase   Increase  
      Three Months   Year   Year  
      Ended   Ended   Ended  
      March 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2021 vs. 2020   2020 vs. 2019   2019 vs. 2018  
                       
  Operating revenue   2.0   3.7 %   7.1 %  
                       
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges   2.5 %   6.8 %   8.6 %  
                       
  Operating income   33.1 %   21.9 %   8.7 %  
                       
  Net income   31.3 %   13.8 %   11.0 %  
     

Operating revenue improved 2.0% to $223.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $218.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 2.5% to $198.2 million for the 2021 quarter from $193.4 million for the 2020 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased slightly to $24.9 million for the 2021 quarter from $25.2 million for the 2020 quarter.

Operating income improved 33.1% to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 89.2% for the first quarter of 2021 from 91.8% for the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.9% from 90.7%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and determined people followed up the impact of the severe winter weather in February with an extremely strong finish to our first quarter, earning 10 cents per diluted share in the month of March. The 33.1% operating income improvement in our 2021 first quarter continues the consistent solid growth we achieved in 2020 of 21.9% and in 2019 of 8.7%, demonstrating our earnings leverage across some challenging operating environments.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation from our customers for our premium services within the tightening freight market, which is the result of both accelerating demand and constraining capacity driven by the intensifying national driver shortage. We expect to continue to build on our momentum in expanding the capacity we provide within our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse customer base with our continued improvements to our aggressive levels of driver compensation and benefits, safety and technology.”

“We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued drivers, maintenance personnel and employees across all functions and regions safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America. We paid our drivers $876,000 this February for their available hours not driven due to the persistent unsafe weather conditions, compared with $46,000 in February of 2020.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 88,583     $ 66,127  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     89,552       83,426  
Other     3,489       4,202  
Prepaid expenses and other     19,434       21,903  
Total current assets     201,058       175,658  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     934,405       930,123  
Accumulated depreciation     (281,812 )     (275,950 )
Net property and equipment     652,593       654,173  
Other noncurrent assets     1,698       1,805  
Total assets   $ 855,349     $ 831,636  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 32,060     $ 25,702  
Insurance and claims accruals     41,712       39,595  
Accrued and other current liabilities     24,079       24,497  
Total current liabilities     97,851       89,794  
Deferred income taxes     122,183       121,098  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     337       411  
Total liabilities     220,371       211,303  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,774,936 shares at March 31, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding     828       827  
Additional paid-in capital     85,019       85,070  
Retained earnings     549,131       534,436  
Total stockholders’ equity     634,978       620,333  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 855,349     $ 831,636  
                 



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2021     2020  
                 
Operating revenue   $ 223,046     $ 218,646  
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits     72,998       72,761  
Purchased transportation     40,765       40,445  
Fuel and fuel taxes     28,937       28,297  
Supplies and maintenance     11,015       12,228  
Depreciation     25,687       25,427  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,712       2,639  
Insurance and claims     11,446       12,284  
Communications and utilities     2,083       1,985  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (1,984 )     (1,555 )
Other     5,389       6,103  
                 
Total operating expenses     199,048       200,614  
                 
Operating income     23,998       18,032  
                 
Other     (10 )     (97 )
                 
Income before income taxes     24,008       18,129  
                 
Income taxes expense     6,002       4,411  
                 
Net income   $ 18,006     $ 13,718  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.17  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.17  
                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.04     $ 0.027  
                 



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

      Dollar     Percentage  
      Change     Change  
  Three Months   Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended   Ended     Ended  
  March 31,   March 31,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2020     2021 vs. 2020     2021 vs. 2020  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 83,919     $ 83,857     $ 62       0.1 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     10,996       11,275       (279 )     (2.5 )
Total Truckload revenue     94,915       95,132       (217 )     (0.2 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     66,902       64,159       2,743       4.3  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     11,335       10,878       457       4.2  
Total Dedicated revenue     78,237       75,037       3,200       4.3  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     19,446       20,594       (1,148 )     (5.6 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     2,558       3,086       (528 )     (17.1 )
Total Intermodal revenue     22,004       23,680       (1,676 )     (7.1 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     27,890       24,797       3,093       12.5  
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 223,046     $ 218,646     $ 4,400       2.0 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 11,415     $ 6,785     $ 4,630       68.2 %
Dedicated     8,936       8,533       403       4.7  
Intermodal     1,461       1,306       155       11.9  
Brokerage     2,186       1,408       778       55.3  
Total operating income   $ 23,998     $ 18,032     $ 5,966       33.1 %
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     88.0 %     92.9 %                
Dedicated     88.6       88.6                  
Intermodal     93.4       94.5                  
Brokerage     92.2       94.3                  
Consolidated operating ratio     89.2 %     91.8 %                



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 94,915     $ 95,132  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,057     $ 3,814  
Average tractors(1)     1,609       1,691  
Average miles per trip     534       559  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     10.3 %     11.2 %
Total miles (in thousands)     38,283       41,039  
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 78,237     $ 75,037  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,214     $ 3,304  
Average tractors(1)     1,619       1,494  
Average miles per trip     307       306  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     0.8 %     0.7 %
Total miles (in thousands)     31,999       31,536  
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 22,004     $ 23,680  
Loads     7,982       9,737  
Average tractors     134       100  
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 27,890     $ 24,797  
Loads     14,575       16,108  
                 
At March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020:                
Total tractors(1)     3,361       3,377  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.6       1.8  
Total trailers     5,344       5,420  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     3.2       2.6  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.6       1.6  


    Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
(In thousands)   2021     2020  
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 43,570     $ 43,480  
Net cash used for investing activities     (17,417 )     (36,632 )
Net cash used for financing activities     (3,697 )     (2,173 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     82,758       82,214  
Diluted     83,359       82,864  


(1)    Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 133 and 106 tractors as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 
   
(2)   Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Primary Logo

